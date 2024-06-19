Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2024 Earnings Call
19 Jun, 2024, 13:12 GMT
STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2024 on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Q2 2024 Earnings Call:
Date:
July 19, 2024
Time:
14:00 – 15:00 CET
Main speaker:
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:
To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2908f8aa83c14fbea5a1751027ef2e59
Audio replay will be available after the conference until July 19, 2025:
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email:anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
