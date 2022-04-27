Investment Firm a.s.r. real estate Selects MRI Software to Boost Fund Visibility and Decision-Making

Netherlands-based company deploys MRI Strategic Planning and Analytix to manage fund and asset modelling within one solution to create value for investors

LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software , a global leader in real estate solutions, announces a.s.r. real estate, a Dutch real estate investment management firm part of a.s.r., one of the largest listed and sustainable insurance companies in the Netherlands, has selected MRI Strategic Planning and Analytix to manage its asset and fund modelling processes.

a.s.r. real estate, which has more than 125 years' experience, manages portfolios in different sectors such as retail, residential, offices, science parks, agricultural land, renewables in the Netherlands and listed and non-listed real estate internationally. The firm is deploying MRI Strategic Planning, a real estate investment software solution, and Analytix Portal, a centralised and flexible business intelligence platform. The technology will drive scalable growth and maximise investment portfolio value by improving data visibility and analysis as well as supporting decision-making and long-term planning.

"Implementing MRI Strategic Planning and Analytix empowers us to focus on making buying and selling decisions at the fund level," said Jerry Smith, Fund Controller at a.s.r. real estate. "The deployment enables our company to mitigate risk and increase value for investors by seeing multiple tiers within a fund and modelling different areas of a fund within one solution, so we can make faster, informed decisions. In addition, using MRI's toolkit capability gives the company more control over the system, enabling us to configure reporting as our needs change – thus future-proofing the business."

a.s.r. real estate required a flexible, all-in-one solution that could handle complex investment structures and drill down to critical fund, asset, and unit-level information. The MRI deployment provides a.s.r. real estate with one central source of data, so it no longer needs to pull information from various sources, allowing everyone at the firm to collaborate more effectively.

"Putting information at people's fingertips is critical for companies like a.s.r. real estate, helping them manage the asset and fund modelling processes more effectively," said Dermot Briody, Senior Vice President and Executive Managing Director EMEA at MRI. "MRI Strategic Planning allows a.s.r. real estate to manage both within one solution, significantly improving efficiency, data accuracy and strategic decision making. Relying on spreadsheets for investment modelling and portfolio management can lead to mistakes in reporting, version control issues, and inconsistent data."

MRI Strategic Planning is a global solution that allows firms to strategically model their assets, funds, and debt in multiple currencies to make investment portfolio decisions that diminish risk and drive performance. It offers a flexible system that can be adapted and customised based on each client's unique needs.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

About a.s.r.

ASR Nederland N.V. (a.s.r.) ranks among the top 3 insurers in the Netherlands. a.s.r. offers products and services in the fields of insurance, pensions and mortgages for consumers, self-employed persons and companies. In addition, a.s.r. is active as an asset manager for third parties. a.s.r. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and included in the AMX Index. For more information, please visit www.asrnl.com.



About a.s.r. real estate

As a real estate asset manager, a.s.r. real estate has managed and invested in residential, retail and office real estate, agricultural land and infrastructure for over 125 years on behalf of its customers. For professional investors it manages five Dutch real estate funds and individual asset management mandates for (inter)national real estate. a.s.r. real estate looks for long-term value development of real estate and is part of a.s.r., one of the largest insurers in the Netherlands.

Media Contacts:

(EMEA for MRI)

Platform Communications

Hugh Filman

hugh@platformcomms.com

+44 7905 044850

Katrina Trantau

Katrina@platformcomms.com

+44 7597 163076

(US for MRI)

Rachel Antman

+1 212-362-5837

rachel@saygency.com

(ANZ for MRI)

Heather Jones

+61 400 394 669

heather@hjconsulting.com.au

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/489877/MRI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MRI Software