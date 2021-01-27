Introducing Radancy: Evolving and Unifying Our Brand

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, the UK's talent technology leader, and Carve, the pioneering social media consultancy, announced they will be known as Radancy – uniting with their global organisation, which rebrands today. The new brand amplifies their growing commitment to intelligently solving the most critical challenges for many of the world's largest employers and delivering results that strengthen their organisations. The name and look being introduced convey the energy, optimism and impact the company brings to every client through their innovative platform.

"Since joining the world's leading talent technology company more than 10 years ago, AIA Worldwide, and more recently, Carve, have been combining creativity, technology, social expertise and insight to provide our clients with world-class talent acquisition solutions. We're excited that our growing capability is now complemented by the clarity of a single global brand and the connected intelligence of our unified platform."

- Gareth Edwards, EVP Europe

Unifying the company's global presence and advanced capabilities under one new brand will help accelerate the growth of both their employees and talent acquisition platform moving forward. New integrations to further deliver an end-to-end, personalised client experience include the social capabilities from Carve, creative and customer service approach from CKR, technology from Maximum and programmatic AdTech from Perengo. And the powerful talent acquisition platform will continue to improve and evolve as Radancy collaborates with clients to make it the preeminent destination for results they can count on.

"Radancy is more than a name. It represents an ongoing transformation within our company, as we continue to integrate new innovations, powerful data-driven technologies and brilliant talent into our organsation. We've grown exponentially over the years and this change is an opportunity to reinforce our focus and demonstrate our commitment to our people and our clients and their success. And we're just getting started."

- Michelle Abbey, President & CEO

About Radancy

Radancy is the global talent technology leader intelligently solving the most critical challenges for employers and delivering results that strengthen their organisations. Our unified platform, augmented by rich data and deep industry expertise, is revolutionising how employers attract and hire the talent they need.

