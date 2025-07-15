Radancy Announces the Next Evolution of Its AI Platform - Redefining How the World Hires with Agentic AI

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radancy, the global leader in talent acquisition software, today announced the next evolution of the Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud – an AI-powered platform that transforms how the world hires. Fueled by Agentic AI and insights drawn from the world's largest talent dataset, with billions of interactions, the platform sets a new standard in intelligent hiring – delivering smarter, more cost-effective strategies, better-fit candidates and measurable impact at every stage of the hiring journey.

As candidate expectations, skill demands, budget constraints and workforce dynamics shift rapidly, Radancy's next-generation platform replaces fragmented recruiting processes with a seamless, intelligent and adaptive hiring experience. From the first brand interaction to final application, the platform acts with real-time context and intent – empowering organizations to connect with top talent faster, more precisely and more efficiently than ever before.

This is more than an upgrade – it's a transformation. The platform equips recruiters with predictive insights and intelligent automation, delivers highly personalized, conversational candidate journeys and embeds real-time intelligence into every interaction. Features like natural language search, dynamic role previews and context-aware AI agents make hiring decisions easier and more effective across the entire process.

"Radancy is ushering in a new era of intelligent hiring – where technology doesn't just streamline the process, it elevates it," said Michelle Abbey, President and CEO of Radancy. "Our platform is engineered to connect the right talent to the right roles at the right time – and deliver business results that matter."

Every candidate interaction sharpens its ability to anticipate, adapt and act – bridging employer needs with candidate potential and driving optimized performance through embedded analytics. The result: accelerated hiring cycles, reduced costs, less friction and a more meaningful experience for all stakeholders.

Built for global scale, flexibility and results, the Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud combines deep industry expertise, ethical AI principles and a unified experience across the reimagined hiring journey. Robust data security, compliance and governance are embedded into the core of the platform – ensuring enterprises meet evolving regulatory standards while safeguarding privacy and trust. With an unwavering commitment to support, innovation and ROI, Radancy empowers enterprises to build the workforce of tomorrow – with clarity, confidence and competitive advantage.

About Radancy

Radancy delivers the future of hiring. As the global leader in talent acquisition software, Radancy helps enterprises strengthen their organizations with an AI-powered platform that simplifies hiring, reduces costs and accelerates results. Fueled by rich data and deep industry expertise, the Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud transforms every step of the candidate journey to hire the most qualified talent in any environment – driving efficiency, enhancing experiences, maximizing ROI and empowering organizations to build the workforce of tomorrow. Learn more at www.radancy.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253203/Radancy_Horizontal_Logo_R_RGB_Logo.jpg