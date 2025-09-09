Radancy Extends AI Platform, Powering Faster, Smarter, More Cost-Efficient Hiring at Scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radancy, the global leader in talent acquisition software, today announced the acquisition of myInterview, enhancing the AI-powered Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud with candidate and recruiter AI agents that accelerate hiring cycles, improve recruiter efficiency, reduce costs and enable enterprises to engage top talent with unmatched speed and precision.

Building on Radancy's Agentic AI launch and leadership in optimizing the candidate journey, the platform's capabilities now extend beyond candidate experience to address key recruiter challenges: overwhelming applicant volumes, personalized engagement at scale, frequent candidate drop-off and time-consuming manual coordination, scheduling, feedback and onboarding. Purposefully designed to integrate seamlessly with any ATS, Microsoft Teams and other workflow tools, the platform augments recruiters directly within the systems they already use. The result: faster collaboration, greater efficiency and a frictionless experience for both candidates and hiring teams.

"AI-powered recruiting has now gone mainstream," said Josh Bersin, Global HR Industry Analyst. "myInterview gives Radancy a leading AI solution which includes screening, interview scheduling, video interviewing and candidate support. While many vendors are coming to market, leading enterprises require this type of natively integrated solution for the full cycle of talent acquisition."

Fueled by Agentic AI, the platform eliminates repetitive tasks associated with both professional and high-volume hiring, freeing recruiters to focus on strategy, human connection and impactful business outcomes. Conversational AI agents engage candidates by text, voice or video, helping employers identify, screen, schedule, assess and onboard top talent more effectively, lowering costs and time to hire. With over 170 myInterview customers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, these solutions have demonstrated proven and significant impact: reducing manual tasks by more than 90%, from days to minutes, and cutting time to hire by more than 70%.

"Radancy is ushering in a new era where AI removes inefficiencies, drives stronger hiring outcomes and unlocks time for hiring teams to create the talent connections that count and power their business forward," said Michelle Abbey, President and CEO of Radancy. "With responsible AI at the core – including safeguards against bias and ensuring hiring decisions remain human-driven – we're setting a new standard for recruitment."

"By joining forces with Radancy, whose software powers the hiring of millions of candidates annually across hundreds of companies globally, we're bringing myInterview's expertise and automation into the platform and redefining the future of talent acquisition," said Benjamin Gillman, CEO & Co-Founder, myInterview. "Together, we're delivering the industry's most powerful end-to-end AI hiring experience."

With continued investment and innovation, Radancy's Agentic AI platform delivers speed, intelligence and global scale. By embedding predictive insights, automation and full-funnel analytics, it transforms every hiring touchpoint into a competitive advantage – lowering costs, maximizing ROI and reimagining the future of hiring.

About Radancy

Radancy delivers the future of hiring. As the global leader in talent acquisition software, Radancy helps enterprises strengthen their organizations with an Agentic AI-powered platform that simplifies hiring, lowers costs and accelerates results. Fueled by rich data and deep industry expertise, the Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud transforms every step of the candidate journey to hire the most qualified talent in any environment – driving efficiency, enhancing experiences, maximizing ROI and empowering organizations to build the workforce of tomorrow. Learn more at www.radancy.com.

About myInterview

myInterview is a leading provider of AI-driven hiring solutions that simplify and streamline the recruitment process. The platform empowers organizations to efficiently manage candidate screening, automate interview scheduling and capture meaningful feedback, all within a single, integrated experience. With seamless connections to leading HR technologies and a strong focus on compliance and candidate engagement, myInterview enables talent acquisition teams to hire smarter, faster and with greater impact. Learn more at www.myInterview.com.

