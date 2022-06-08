Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to be Worth $21.1 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intravenous immunoglobulin market size is expected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases, coupled with the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapies, is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing off-label use of immunoglobulin and investments in the healthcare sector are factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, increasing incidences of bleeding disorders and the growing geriatric population are the factors contributing to the industry growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The hypogammaglobulinemia application segment held the third-largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for immunoglobulin replacement therapies to treat hypogammaglobulinemia diseases, which is driven by rising awareness levels amongst patients and increasing incidences of the disease.

The hospital pharmacy distribution channel segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 owing to the large network of hospitals and the convenient range of products that are easily accessible through hospital pharmacies. Furthermore, hospitals offer fast reimbursement, treatment, and proper care to a large number of patients, enabling a surge in the prevalence of patients selecting hospital pharmacies.

The specialty pharmacy distribution channel segment is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period as specialty pharmacies enable easy treatment at home.

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 due to the presence of a well-regulated healthcare system, the larger pool of target population, and high patient awareness pertinent to the plasma protein products.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patients with bleeding disorders and the growing number of CIDP patients.

Countries such as India, China, and South Africa are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to improving healthcare facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing public awareness regarding immune deficiency disorders.

The Kawasaki disease application segment is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the massive adoption of IVIG treatment in the aforementioned disease management.

Get more Insights from 100 pages market research report, "Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Immunodeficiency Diseases, Hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Growth & Trends

The rising incorporation of subcutaneous immunoglobulin in the treatment of primary immunodeficiency diseases as well as in replacement therapy is anticipated to provide a growth platform to the market in the next seven years. Moreover, the key market players are focusing on breakthrough product introductions to expand their global distribution network. For instance, Octapharma U.S. got FDA clearance in July 2021 for Octagam 10%, its first intravenous immunoglobulin recommended for the treatment of the immune-mediated inflammatory illness known as dermatomyositis in adults.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently in its last stages, is expected to boost the worldwide market for intravenous immunoglobulin. In India, for instance, Bharat Biotech is conducting a study to create monoclonal antibodies as a potential COVID-19 treatment. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has approved the project as part of its New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership strategy. Moreover, COVID-19 has caused substantial issues for patients with mental and neurological disorders due to their increased susceptibility to infection. For instance, in April 2021, Grifols, a key provider of plasma-derived medicines, contributed to a research study in collaboration with both the NIH and NIAID, to analyze an intravenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin among outpatients. This is expected to provide a boost to the market growth in the forecast period.

Key players are adopting strategic alliances to sustain the competition. These initiatives include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product developments. For instance, in March 2022, Grifols' XEMBIFY has been approved in Europe, increasing access to novel medicines. Grifols' clearance in Europe allows it to extend its breakthrough European IG product range and offer patients and healthcare professionals another crucial therapy solution for primary and secondary immunodeficiencies. In February 2021, Pfizer gained US FDA clearance for the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) with PANZYGA, an intravenous immunoglobulin to cure adult patients with severe inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intravenous immunoglobulin market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hypogammaglobulinemia

CIDP

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Congenital AIDS

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

ITP

Kawasaki Disease

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Others

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Others

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

MEA

South Africa

List of Key Players of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

Biotest AG

Baxter International Inc.

Octapharma AG

LFB Biotechnologies

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

China Biologics Products Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma

BDI Pharma Inc.

