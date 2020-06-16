Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Size Worth $197.5 Million by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 197.5 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of Intra-abdominal Hypertension (IAH), Abdominal Compartment Syndrome (ACS), and rapid technological advancements are driving the market.

Elevated Intra-abdominal Pressure (IAP) affects the organ functionality in critically ill patients and this may lead to Abdominal Compartment Syndrome (ACS). There is high prevalence of IAH and ACS among patients in intensive care units across the world. The incidence of IAH and ACS is associated with significantly increased mortality and morbidity. The rise in IAP causes tissue hypoperfusion which can lead to impaired hepatic blood flow, multiple organ dysfunction syndromes, respiratory failure, increased intracranial pressure, renal failure, and impair the function of nearly every organ.

Key suggestions from the report:

The equipment segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to its increasing adoption in the surgeries and increased preference by the surgeons

Based on procedure, the abdomen segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension and launch of technological advanced products by the key players

Based on the application, the intra-compartment pressure segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the IAH devices and increasing use of IAH monitoring devices.

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2019 owing to the increase in R&D investments, and rise in the number of government initiatives

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Disposables, Equipment), By Procedure (Muscle, Abdomen), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/intra-abdominal-pressure-measurement-devices-market

Technological advancements such as, development of digital and wireless IAP monitors to improve conditions of critically ill patients. For instance, Potrero Medical's Accuryn Monitoring System helps to precisely monitor patients' vital signs in real-time and integrates with the hospital EMR system. This system can transform a traditional Foley catheter into a next-generation diagnostic tool that can automatically measure urine output, IAP, and core body temperature. In addition, ConvaTec's AbViser AutoValve IAP Monitoring Device automatically integrates with all Foley catheters, transducers, and patient monitors in any ICU or operation room.

The muscle segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising cases of burns, trauma, sport injuries, abdominal surgeries. It results in large amount of oppression inside a muscle compartment causing swelling, pain, and sometimes disability in the affected muscles, thereby driving the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market on the basis of product, procedure, application, and region:

Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Disposables



Equipment

Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Muscle



Abdomen

Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Intra-compartment pressure



Intra-abdominal Hypertension

Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market:

C. R. Bard, Inc. (BD)



Convatec Group Plc



Potrero Medical



Biometrix



Holtech Medical



Gaeltec Devices Ltd.



Speigelberg GmbH & Co. KG.



C2Dx Inc.



Centurion Medical Products (Medline Industries, Inc.)

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.