INTLEF Group Launches the World's First Innovative Quick-Connect Flange, Redefining BOP Connection Methods

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INTLEF Group recently launched its newly developed Quick-Connect Flange — a revolutionary product aimed at eliminating industry pain points and optimizing connection methods.

It enables efficient connections between API 6A standard flanges, including wellhead flanges, BOP and pressure test flanges. It can also be applied to flange connections in other mechanical systems.

Key Technical Innovations

Two formats: flange connection and studded connection. Its core technology leverages high-pressure hydraulic oil to drive rapid and secure connections between pistons and flanges.

The significant advantages:

Significant Time and Cost Savings

Reduces installation and dismantling time by 75–90% during wellhead and BOP flange operations. Minimises labour intensity by 95%; Operates with hydraulic pressure of 10–20 MPa, compatible with existing BOP control systems, eliminating the need for additional hydraulic control setups, improves operational efficiency while significantly reducing operational costs. Enhanced Safety

Eliminate the need for torque tools, hammer wrenches, or sledgehammers, simplifying operations and ensuring safety—especially for aloft work; Automated hydraulic operation ensures uniform flange bolt tension, enhancing connection security. Superior Sealing Performance

Hydraulic operation ensures even force distribution on sealing rings, guaranteeing high connection reliability and tightness. Reduced Equipment Wear

Avoid excessive torque on bolts and nuts, preventing premature damage to components.

Structural Designs and Applications

Four structural designs can be applied to the flange and the studded connection form respectively:

Conventional Elevated Quick-Connect Structure Features quick-connect structures on both ends for rapid connections between two flanged devices, it will help to elevate short section. Quick-Connect drilling spool Structure Adds two side outlets to the body while maintaining quick-connect structures on both ends. which can be used for quick connection between two devices with the same flange and act as the drilling spool, especially for narrow space applications. BOP Quick-Connect Structure Integrates the quick-connect structure directly into the BOP body flange for rapid connections with other BOP or wellheads with the same flange. Pressure Test Flange Structure The quick-connection structure is designed as a unique flange and used as a test flange, test pile or base, etc., it is used in test applications such as production facility test stations, well control workshops, or BOP maintenance/overhaul, etc., requiring frequently conducted pressure tests and disassembly.

The Quick-Connect Flange represents over a year of development, including design, manufacturing, testing, and optimisation. Extensive real-world operational testing before launch has demonstrated the product's outstanding performance, earning high praise from clients.

More than just a product, the Quick-Connect Flange reflects INTLEF's commitment to shaping the industry's future. Through continuous innovation and collaboration with global partners, the company aims to open a new chapter in oil and gas equipment development.

INTLEF Oil and Gas Group is an international company specialising in petroleum equipment R & D, manufacturing, operation and maintenance, EOR services, oilfield goods international trading and EPC projects.

