InterSystems is Now Certified as NPHIES Compliant for Insurance Services in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced that its comprehensive TrakCare health information system has been certified as NPHIES (National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services) compliant for Insurance Services in Saudi Arabia.

The aim of establishing NPHIES is to transform the health care sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by using the latest technologies to enhance the level and quality of health services in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia "Vision 2030."

NPHIES platform services include:

- NPHIES Insurance Services

The digital standard insurance services aim to govern health insurance services by connecting all stakeholders in health insurance (health service providers, health insurance companies).

- NPHIES Clinical Service

The unified digital health services for patients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to improve the efficiency and quality of health care services provided, and also reduce the cost and time of providing health care services, which is a basis for improving healthcare decision-making.

Thanks to InterSystems TrakCare's unified Revenue Cycle Management and Clinical capabilities, the company has recently met all the NPHIES Certification requirements and succeeded in exchanging transactions on NPHIES production environment for "King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital" in Riyadh.

Hospitals using InterSystems TrakCare connecting to NPHIES are benefiting from:

Increased data consistency and compliance with e-claims exchanges resulting in considerably less rejection of claims.

Enhanced turnaround times for the overall claims process.

Increased satisfaction for patients with the e-claims experience.

A unified platform ready to embrace any future regulatory requirements and enhancements to the NPHIES Platform.

Commenting on this important achievement, Ali Abi Raad, country manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems, said: "We are proud to be one of the first Multinational Healthcare IT companies to become certified as NPHIES Compliant for Insurance Services in Saudi Arabia. The adoption of NPHIES will provide consolidated, accurate and comprehensive data to support the achievement of 'Value Based Healthcare' in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world's most proven electronic medical record and unified care records for health systems and governments through a robust suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

