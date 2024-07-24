InterSystems TrakCare and InterSystems IRIS for Health to underpin deployment of fully unified future-ready AI-driven healthcare ecosystem at NEOM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve their most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed challenges, and NEOM, the sustainable development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to revolutionize the healthcare experience within NEOM.

NEOM Partners with InterSystems to deploy TrakCare across its healthcare facilities.

The partnership enables NEOM to deploy InterSystems TrakCare® across its healthcare facilities, which currently include one hospital and 41 clinics. TrakCare is a unified health information system that provides clinical, administrative, and financial information as a single source of truth for each patient and offers enhanced clinical decision support capabilities.

Additionally, by the end of 2024 InterSystems IRIS® for Health will centralize NEOM's clinical application data to facilitate the development of innovative health programs. InterSystems IRIS for Health is a comprehensive, cloud-first digital health development platform that provides all the building blocks needed for Machine Learning and to work with practically any healthcare data standard, including HL7® FHIR®.

By adding IRIS for Health to their health ecosystem NEOM will significantly enhance the overall individual's experience and move towards realizing NEOM's 'one patient, one record' approach.

As a flexible and powerful healthcare information system TrakCare equips NEOM with extensive data capabilities, and as a digital health development platform IRIS for Health facilitates NEOM's use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven technology. Combining these offerings empowers healthcare providers to make better informed decisions that optimize operations effectively for world-class healthcare services.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance healthcare through innovative technology," said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East, India, and South Africa, InterSystems. "We are proud to support NEOM and their vision of building a digitally integrated healthcare ecosystem and becoming a global leader in health and well-being."

"The partnership with InterSystems is a significant milestone in realizing our digital first and personalized prevention focused healthcare system. To realize this vision, we need flexible and data standards driven technology partners who are committed to our 'one patient, one record' approach." – Dr Mahmoud Alyamany, Sector Head, NEOM Health & Wellbeing.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 39 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a new future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this new future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468338/ISC_Neom.jpg