Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size Booms with CAGR 20.8% and Projected to Reach $ 106.4 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market is observing healthy growth owing to the rising proliferation of IoT devices across the globe.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Several key factors drive the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market. A number of factors are driving this growth. One of them is an increase in Industry 4.0 IOT security incidents that highlight the need for increased cyber resilience. These IOT vulnerabilities give hackers new avenues to exploit, an increase in IOT security regulations, and an increase in security concerns for critical infrastructure.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The Internet of Things (IoT) Security market is expected to reach US$ 106.4 billion by 2031 from US$ 28.3 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. The rapid and widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across a broad spectrum of industries is a fundamental factor propelling the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market. From smart factories and connected healthcare systems to intelligent transportation networks and smart home devices, the number of IoT endpoints being deployed globally is rising at an unprecedented pace. Proliferation of IoT Devices: This explosive growth in connected devices has led to an equally dramatic expansion in the cyber-attack surface. Each additional device represents a potential entry point for malicious actors, making it increasingly difficult for organizations to manage security risks using traditional IT security frameworks. IoT environments are inherently complex, often comprising a mix of legacy systems, low-power devices, and real-time data transmission across heterogeneous networks. These factors make IoT ecosystems highly vulnerable to cyberattacks, including data breaches, device hijacking, ransomware, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Moreover, many IoT devices are deployed with minimal built-in security features, either due to cost constraints or design limitations, leaving them susceptible to unauthorized access and manipulation. As a result, there is a growing demand for robust, scalable, and context-aware security solutions that can offer device authentication, encrypted communication, anomaly detection, and real-time threat response. Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Data Breaches: The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting IoT ecosystems is one of the most critical drivers accelerating the growth of the global IoT security market. As organizations across industries deploy vast networks of connected devices, these IoT endpoints have become prime targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit weak security protocols, outdated firmware, and unmonitored device networks. Ransomware attacks, botnets, and unauthorized data access are among the most prevalent threats. High-profile incidents—such as the Mirai botnet attack that disrupted major websites by hijacking unsecured IoT devices—have demonstrated the far-reaching consequences of inadequate IoT security. These breaches not only cause operational disruptions but also result in significant financial losses, legal liabilities, and reputational damage for affected organizations. Expansion of Cloud-Based IoT Platforms: The rapid adoption of cloud-based platforms for managing, processing, and storing IoT data is a major catalyst for growth in the IoT security market. As enterprises increasingly shift their IoT infrastructure to the cloud to gain scalability, cost efficiency, and real-time analytics capabilities, they are simultaneously exposing their ecosystems to a new set of security challenges and vulnerabilities. Cloud-based IoT platforms facilitate seamless connectivity between devices, edge networks, and centralized data centers, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and smart automation across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, agriculture, and healthcare. However, this interconnectedness significantly expands the attack surface, making it imperative to implement robust end-to-end security protocols. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific , respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the Internet of Things (IoT) security market is divided into network, endpoint, cloud, application security, and others. The cloud segment is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

By solution, the market is segmented into threat analysis, identity access management, data loss protection, encryption, dispatch & incident response, distributed denial of service protection, and others. The identity access management segment is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Based on application, the Internet of Things (IoT) security market is divided into smart homes, connected cars, information & communication technology, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transportation, wearable, and others. The information and communication technologies segment are anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, Intel, Cisco, Ericsson, Thales, Allot, and Infineon.

Trending Topics: Enterprise Security, Mobile Application Security, etc.

Global Headlines on Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market

Aeris, a global leader in secure cellular IoT platforms and solutions, launched Aeris IoT Watchtower, the world's first fully integrated security solution for cellular IoT. Aeris IoT Watchtower delivers enterprise IoT visibility and control to prevent IoT security breaches, significantly reduce the impact of any IoT security event, improve operational efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance.

Asimily, a leading innovator in IoT, OT, and IoMT risk management, announced the launch of its comprehensive IoT Patching solution, enabling customers to automate, standardize, and streamline firmware updates across their connected device ecosystems. The new capability significantly reduces security risks by simplifying the otherwise complex process of keeping heterogeneous IoT device fleets continually updated with the latest security patches.

Conclusion

The global Internet of Things (IoT) security market is broadly segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America/South & Central America. Among these, North America has emerged as the dominant region, driven by its rapid pace of technological adoption across various industry verticals. The region's leadership is primarily attributed to the widespread implementation of digital tools, coupled with significant investments in advanced technologies by both public and private sector entities. In particular, government initiatives promoting smart infrastructure and cybersecurity have created a strong foundation for market expansion. Additionally, high R&D spending in technologically advanced economies such as the United States and Canada has accelerated the development and deployment of next-generation IoT security solutions. The presence of several key IoT security providers headquartered in the U.S.

further strengthens North America's market position. These companies are heavily focused on innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships, which contribute to the continuous evolution of security solutions tailored for complex IoT ecosystems. In summary, North America's robust technological infrastructure, strong innovation ecosystem, and proactive approach to cybersecurity make it the leading region in the global IoT security market. With ongoing investments in digital transformation and a growing need for secure IoT frameworks, the region is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Other regions are also poised for growth, but North America remains the benchmark for IoT security innovation and implementation.

