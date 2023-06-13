Internet of Behaviors Market to be Worth $1,997.31 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internet of behaviors market size is expected to reach USD 1,997.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing trend of data collection for behavioral analysis is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the popularity of connected devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices, is expected to push companies to use the internet of behaviors (IoB) to develop behavioral models for analytical purposes.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period, due to the substantial amount of data generated in large enterprises that requires analysis to determine project decisions.

Based on application, the advertising campaign segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, as a result of the growing trend of personalized advertisements with the help of the Internet of Behaviors concept.

Based on industry, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to the growing amount of user-sensitive data that is required to generate statements and enable automatic notifications in applications.

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the steadily growing technology implementation in the region, coupled with the presence of legacy IT & telecom companies.

Read 300 page market research report for more Insights, "Internet of Behaviors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Advertising Campaign, Digital Marketing, Content Delivery, Brand Promotion), By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Internet of Behaviors Market Growth & Trends

The industry is witnessing an influx of new players involved in modern technologies such as the internet of things, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Such companies enter the market for internet of behaviors to develop user data models for various sectors, including IT & telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others. Companies in these industries are using modern technologies such as AI and IoT to efficiently collect large amounts of relevant data to build predictive models. For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some enterprises used IoB to check health protocols at workplaces.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to the high level of technology and IoT penetration in the region. For instance, as of April 2023, North America had more than 2.8 billion IoT connections. Additionally, the trend of industrial digitization and integration of modern technologies is expected to push industries to utilize IoB alongside technologies such as augmented reality and machine learning.

Internet of Behaviors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global internet of behaviors market based on application, enterprise size, industry, and region:

Internet of Behaviors Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Advertising Campaign

Digital Marketing

Content Delivery

Brand Promotion

Others

Internet of Behaviors Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Internet of Behaviors Market - Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Tourism & Travel

Retail & e-Commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Internet of Behaviors Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market

Aware, Inc.

Trifacta, Inc. (Alteryx, Inc.)

Vertica Systems (OpenText Corporation)

NICE Ltd.

NuData Security Inc. (Mastercard Inc.)

Riverbed Technology LLC

Qubit Technology (Coveo Solutions Inc.)

CognitiveScale Inc.

Capillary Technologies

Sweet Analytics Limited

