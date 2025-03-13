Interior Design Meets AI: Homestyler to Push Boundaries at NVIDIA GTC 2025

Transforming Home Design with AI and Visualization Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestyler, a game-changing online 3D interior design platform, is excited to announce its participation at NVIDIA GTC 2025, the premier global Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference, to present its latest advancements in AI-driven home design. The conference, renowned for its impact on AI and deep learning, will be held in San Jose, California from March 17–21, 2025.

Discover the Allure of AI-driven Design with Homestyler at NVIDIA GTC 2025

At this year's keynote session, Homestyler will explore how AI and real-time rendering technologies are revolutionizing the home design industry, making it more accessible, efficient, and immersive for consumers, designers, and businesses.

Dr. Bing Sun, the Chief Technology Officer of Easyhome, along with Xingjian Ma, the Head of Global Operations of Homestyler, will discuss how innovative technologies can bridge the gap between virtual renderings and real-world choices. Attendees will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge strategies that empower customers to visualize products and services more effectively, leading to informed decisions.

"I am truly honored to speak at this event and share my insights on how visualization tools and generative AI are revolutionizing customer decision-making online. The opportunity to explore these innovations with industry peers is exhilarating, and I look forward to inspiring new ideas that can empower consumers in their digital journeys." said Dr. Sun.

The session will address key challenges faced by consumers, designers, and businesses in the home design industry:

Consumers : Difficulty visualizing designs, articulating their needs, and navigating complex design software.

: Difficulty visualizing designs, articulating their needs, and navigating complex design software. Designers : Challenges with fragmented design assets and the absence of real-time collaboration tools.

: Challenges with fragmented design assets and the absence of real-time collaboration tools. Businesses: High costs associated with implementing AI-driven solutions in commercial environments.

With the help of NVIDIA Omniverse and NIM, Homestyler will unveil groundbreaking AI-driven solutions tailored to these challenges:

For Consumers:

AI Design Assistant, AI Designer , and AI Modeler to simplify and personalize the home design experience.

For Designers:

Integration with OpenUSD, significantly improves 3D file format conversion efficiency by 10 times. OpenUSD enables seamless data exchange and unlocking enterprise data assets worldwide and supports version control and large-scale collaborative 3D design projects globally, which means architects, interior designers, and clients can collaborate on the same projects in real time from anywhere.

Harnessing NVIDIA Edify to reduce modeling costs and democratizes 3D design.

Leveraging NVIDIA's RTX rendering technology to enhance real-time visualization and design precision. It delivers stunning 3D visuals across devices, allowing consumers to virtually explore products and spaces from anywhere.

For Businesses:

AI deployment platform powered by NVIDIA NIM, enabling seamless AI adoption for home and furniture enterprises, by addressing challenges in AI model tuning and cost-effective implementation. NVIDIA NIM-powered microservices provide scalable AI deployment, model optimization, and intelligent business transformation.

During the session, they will also talk about the future of home and interior design such as digital supply chain and smart home renovation.

Join Homestyler at NVIDIA GTC 2025

Homestyler is the world's first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, serving more than 18 million users globally and featuring over 38 million design cases. Homestyler's participation in NVIDIA GTC 2025 highlights its commitment to AI-driven innovation in home design. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Homestyler is enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of interior design, empowering consumers, designers, and businesses worldwide.

For more information about Homestyler, please visit: https://www.homestyler.com?utm_medium=press_release&utm_source=homestyler&utm_campaign=press_release_gtc&adid=660001&source_page=gtc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640891/image.jpg