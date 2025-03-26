Homestyler Aims to Accelerate Global Expansion and Innovation Following the NVIDIA GTC 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestyler, a leader in AI-powered home design solutions, has successfully concluded its participation at NVIDIA GTC 2025 on March 19th, marking a significant step in enhancing its global presence and brand awareness. Following the conference, Homestyler is now revealing its ambitious strategy for global business expansion over the next three to five years.

GTChomestyler

At the event, Homestyler engaged with industry peers, professionals, and potential partners, sparking strong interest in its cutting-edge AI-driven design solutions. Attendees expressed enthusiasm about Homestyler's ability to enhance design efficiency and streamline 3D applications for interior designers, home improvement enthusiasts, and businesses. Discussions also highlighted emerging industry trends, including the increasing role of AI in optimizing spatial design and boosting digital transformation.

Homestyler shared AI-driven solutions to address the various pain points faced by three distinct groups:

For Consumers: Enhancing home design to be more user-friendly and efficient by leveraging Home Copilot, AI designers, and the AI Modeler. This platform generates numerous feasible solutions for homeowners based on varying demands.

Enhancing home design to be more user-friendly and efficient by leveraging Home Copilot, AI designers, and the AI Modeler. This platform generates numerous feasible solutions for homeowners based on varying demands. For Designers: Integrating OpenUSD and RTX technologies to deliver fast, high-quality renderings, with rendering times of up to three minutes. This also assists designers in building a design resource center by integrating, converting, and optimizing different resources, all stored in the cloud.

Integrating OpenUSD and RTX technologies to deliver fast, high-quality renderings, with rendering times of up to three minutes. This also assists designers in building a design resource center by integrating, converting, and optimizing different resources, all stored in the cloud. For Businesses: Developing a large model solution using the NVIDIA NGC Infrastructure Manager (NIM) and Omniverse platforms. This results in faster model fine-tuning, reducing the time from two months to just one week, cutting GPU computing costs by 50%, and decreasing R&D deployment time for AI applications from approximately 10 days to just 2 days.

AI-Powered Innovation for the Future of Home Design

Committed to solving space design challenges for professionals and enthusiasts alike, Homestyler continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven efficiency. As part of its 2025 strategy, the company will focus on three key areas:

Brand Elevation : Strengthening Homestyler's global influence as an industry pioneer.

: Strengthening Homestyler's global influence as an industry pioneer. Technological Advancement : Deepening AI integration to enhance 3D design capabilities.

: Deepening AI integration to enhance 3D design capabilities. Business Expansion: Broadening market reach and partnerships across diverse regions.

A major highlight of 2025 is Homestyler's participation at NVIDIA GTC in March, along with a global presence at 17 industry-leading events, including Milan Design Week and High Point Market in April, Las Vegas Market in July, Feria Hábitat Valencia in September and IDD Cologne in October. These initiatives aim to expand Homestyler's international footprint, attract new users, and establish strong local partnerships worldwide.

Long-Term Vision: Global Expansion and Market Growth

Over the next 3–5 years, Homestyler will accelerate its global expansion by establishing new offices in Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East, building on its presence in Singapore and North America. By 2029, Homestyler aims to achieve:

70 million registered users

250 million 3D models

150 million design cases

Gross Merchandize Value (GMV) exceeding ¥10 billion

In recent years, the DIY (Do-It-Yourself) movement has gained momentum, evolving from a niche hobby into a mainstream lifestyle choice. According to the Home Improvement and DIY Statistics 2025, 93% of homeowners are considering undertaking another home improvement project in the next 12 months, while 43% are definitely planning a DIY project in the coming year. This thriving market demonstrates vast potential for Homestyler to further expand its global footprint.

Currently, Homestyler boasts 18 million users and over 38 million design cases worldwide, solidifying its role as an industry innovator. Moving forward, Homestyler remains dedicated to empowering designers, home improvement brands, and businesses with AI-driven solutions, driving efficiency, and redefining the future of home design.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650733/GTChomestyler.jpg