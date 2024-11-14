Intent Based Networking Market Surges to USD 2.05 Billion by 2030, Propelled by 24% CAGR - Verified Market Reports®

Verified Market Reports® is excited to announce the release of its comprehensive report, "Intent-Based Networking Market: Trends, Analysis, and Forecast to 2030." This report is tailored for IT leaders, network managers, and technology decision-makers who are focused on the future of networking solutions, offering deep insights into the dynamic world of intent-based networking (IBN).

LEWES, Del., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Intent Based Networking Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Reports®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.66 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Intent-Based Networking (IBN) market is driven by the increasing need for automation in network management, as organizations seek to enhance operational efficiency and reduce human error. The growing complexity of IT infrastructures and the demand for faster and more reliable network performance further fuel IBN adoption. Additionally, the rise of cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation initiatives is boosting demand for scalable and flexible networking solutions. However, market restraints include high initial costs associated with the implementation of IBN solutions, along with challenges in integration with legacy systems. There is also a lack of skilled professionals to manage advanced network systems, which hampers market growth. Furthermore, concerns regarding data privacy and security may deter some organizations from fully embracing IBN. As a result, the market's expansion faces some hurdles despite its promising potential.

Scope of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2030 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Cisco Systems Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Pluribus Networks, A10 Networks, FireMon LLC, Cerium Networks SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application, By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Intent Based Networking Market Overview

Increased Network Automation and Efficiency

As enterprises strive for greater network efficiency, automation is becoming crucial. Intent-Based Networking (IBN) enables automation by using software to interpret business policies and translate them into network configurations, reducing the need for manual intervention. This not only speeds up network provisioning and management but also minimizes human error, ensuring more reliable and optimized network operations. With organizations seeking ways to streamline their network operations and reduce operational costs, IBN is seen as a key enabler of network automation, thus fueling its growth.

Growing Complexity of IT Infrastructure

Modern businesses are operating in an increasingly complex IT environment with the integration of multi-cloud, hybrid clouds, IoT, and edge computing. Managing such diverse infrastructures manually has become cumbersome and prone to errors. IBN offers a solution by providing real-time network monitoring and self-healing capabilities, allowing organizations to manage their network environments more effectively. As IT infrastructure becomes more intricate, the demand for scalable and intelligent network management solutions like IBN continues to grow.

Enhanced Network Security and Compliance

With rising cybersecurity threats and regulatory requirements, organizations are prioritizing secure and compliant network management. IBN platforms enable automated, policy-driven security enforcement across networks, making it easier to maintain compliance with regulatory standards. By continuously validating network configurations against predefined security policies and business intent, IBN helps minimize vulnerabilities. This growing emphasis on security and compliance is driving the adoption of Intent-Based Networking, as companies look for intelligent systems that can proactively safeguard their network environments.

High Initial Investment Costs

One of the major barriers to the widespread adoption of Intent-Based Networking (IBN) is the high initial cost of implementation. The complexity of deploying IBN solutions, which often requires upgrading existing network infrastructure and adopting new technologies, can result in significant financial investment. For many organizations, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, the upfront costs of integrating IBN solutions may outweigh the perceived benefits, slowing market growth.

Integration Challenges with Legacy Systems

Integrating IBN platforms with legacy networking systems remains a significant challenge. Many businesses rely on older network technologies that may not be compatible with newer IBN solutions. This creates a complex transition process, requiring additional resources, time, and expertise. The difficulty in achieving seamless interoperability between new and legacy systems can hinder the adoption of IBN, especially in large, established enterprises with intricate, outdated infrastructures.

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

The adoption of IBN technologies demands a specialized skill set, including knowledge of advanced networking, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. However, there is a shortage of professionals capable of effectively managing and deploying these sophisticated systems. This skill gap poses a challenge to organizations seeking to implement IBN solutions, as it can result in delays, increased operational costs, and inefficient use of the technology, further limiting the market's expansion.

Geographic Dominance

The Intent-Based Networking (IBN) market shows substantial geographic dominance, particularly in North America and Europe, where advanced technological adoption and the need for network automation are driving growth. North America, led by the United States, is at the forefront due to its robust IT infrastructure, high demand for automation, and a strong presence of tech companies. Europe also plays a significant role, with businesses increasingly focusing on digital transformation and network security, spurring IBN adoption.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth as countries like China and India invest in modernizing their IT networks to support expanding digital economies. Africa, though a smaller market, is gradually adopting IBN solutions as businesses in developing regions seek greater network reliability. The Rest of the World also presents emerging opportunities, with growing awareness of IBN's benefits across various industries and sectors globally.

Intent Based Networking Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Cisco Systems Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Pluribus Networks, A10 Networks, FireMon LLC, Cerium Networks, Veriflow Systems, Fortinet Inc, Indeni Ltd., Forward Networks Inc, Anuta Networks, Apstra Inc. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Intent Based Networking Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Intent Based Networking Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Reports® has segmented the global Intent Based Networking Market into Type, Application and Geography.

Intent Based Networking Market, By Type

WAN



MAN



LAN



PAN

Intent Based Networking Market, By Application

Civil



Military

Intent Based Networking Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

