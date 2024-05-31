Insta360 Joins Forces with Red Bull Hardline as Official Partner for the World's Toughest Downhill Mountain Bike Race

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360, a leader in 360° and action cameras, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the world-renowned mountain bike event, Red Bull Hardline. Set against the rugged backdrop of Wales' Dyfi Valley, the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Hardline will take place on 1st – 2nd June 2024, with a week of training days preceding the main event from 26th to 31st May.

The partnership ensures Insta360 cameras are capturing all of the action in one of mountain biking's most revered events. Known for its formidable terrain and the remarkable talent it attracts, Red Bull Hardline returns to push the limits of athleticism and spectacle.

"To partner with Red Bull Hardline, an event synonymous with excellence and extreme challenges, is an honor and resonates deeply with our 'Think bold' ethos," said Max Richter, Vice President Marketing of Insta360. "Our cameras are designed for situations just like Hardline, where the adrenaline is high, and the stories are waiting to be told from every angle."

During the event, fans will have the chance to engage with their favorite bikers in person at the Insta360 booth. Meet and greet sessions with Insta360 ambassadors, including Gee Atherton and Matt Jones, will take place alongside Q&A sessions. Visitors to the booth can expect to be treated to gifts and special deals on the latest cameras from Insta360.

35 of the globe's top mountain bike athletes are slated to attend, ready to conquer Red Bull Hardline's infamous jumps and drops. A rugged labyrinth of technical descents and high-speed sections to test their mettle. This is mountain biking at its peak, with Red Bull Hardline will ensure even those not able to attend can experience the intensity through immersive, high-quality footage, as if they were in the rider's seat themselves.

Insta360's latest 360 action camera, Insta360 X4, stands as the perfect match for an event as grueling as Red Bull Hardline. With the latest 8K resolution, top-tier stabilization capability, AI-powered technology, video editing software, and a firm grasp on the pulse of the adrenaline-fueled world of extreme sports, Insta360 is setting a new standard of capturing the world's greatest action moments.

Get ready to experience the Red Bull Hardline in a whole new way—through the lens of Insta360. For more information about Insta360's products and their role in Red Bull Hardline, visit the Insta360 Website or follow the brand on social media.

