MotoGP Legend Marc Márquez Signs with Leading Action Camera Brand as New Team Insta360 Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MotoGP icon Marc Marquez has officially signed with leading action camera company Insta360 as a brand ambassador for the 2025 MotoGP season.

After dominating 125cc and Moto2, Marquez burst onto the scene with the Repsol Honda team (now Honda HRC) in the 2013 FiM MotoGP World Championship. He not only took gold in his debut season, he set the record for being the youngest-ever racer to do so—a feat he would best time and time and time again, becoming the youngest six-time MotoGP champion. But this wasn't enough. The more he raced, the more records he broke, and now, entering his 13th season, he holds over 30 MotoGP records.

But what truly defines a legend isn't how they excel in victory, it's how they overcome defeat. In the opening race of the 2020 season, Marquez was launched from his bike, seriously breaking his right arm. The injury, rehab and four subsequent surgeries caused him to miss the remainder of the season, the beginning of the next, and even parts of the 2023 season. The recovery process was arduous enough that he even contemplated retirement, but instead, he made the bold decision not just to return but to make a fresh new start.

"Marc's history-making career on the track and his determination to overcome his injury and keep competing truly embody the 'Think Bold' concept," said Max Richter, Vice President of Marketing at Insta360, "we're very excited to partner with him in this era of his career and can't wait to see what he achieves in the 2025 MotoGP season."

Now, racing with the Ducati Lenovo team and nicknamed "Todo al Rojo" ("All Red"), Márquez is going all in for a seventh championship—and with the leading action camera brand Insta360 as an official personal sponsor, he has a new path, a new angle and new gear. "Insta360 cameras will let the audience see my riding POV like never before," said Márquez, "they're small, easy to use and record with, and can capture amazing moments that a camera man cannot."

All season long, we'll be sharing those amazing moments with exclusive behind-the-scenes and practice footage of Marc Marquez, but if you want to get your own epic motorcycle footage, check insta360.com to find out all the gear you need.

