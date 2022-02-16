Injection Molding Machine Market Size Worth $20.0 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global injection molding machine market size is expected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for lightweight and complex components in the automotive and electronics industry is projected to increase industry growth over the years.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The plastic injection molding machine segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028 on account of a strong shift from metal parts towards plastic components in the automotive industry.

The hydraulic injection molding machine segment accounted for 45.2% of the overall market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for heavy and complex parts in industries such as automotive, marine, defense, and aerospace.

The automotive end-use industry is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period on account of wide use in producing automotive parts such as interior and exterior trim components, electronic subassemblies, and other under-hood applications.

Germany accounted for 35.1% of the European market revenue, owing to the presence of advanced infrastructure & technology, R&D initiatives and facilities, and a highly-skilled workforce.

The pandemic caused unprecedented supply chain disruptions, which has prompted manufacturers to opt for localized manufacturing, providing a boost to the injection molding market.

Injection Molding Machine Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply chain disruptions resulting in heavy losses for the market. However, the demand for PPE and medical equipment has created an upsurge for injection molding machines and has accelerated the use of automation with a focus on shortening production cycle time and increasing productivity.

The demand for electric injection molding machines is rising due to factors such as higher suitability to cleanrooms and reduced downtime. With companies focusing on environment-friendly manufacturing, the demand for electric injection molding machines that increase energy savings is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

The major players in the market have invested extensively in research and development operations in recent years, which has led to the introduction of several innovative technologies, including Gas Assisted Injection Molding (GIT), foam injection molding, and multi-component injection molding that can be used across the market.

Injection Molding Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global injection molding machine market on the basis of material, technology, end-use, and region:

Injection Molding Machine Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Plastics

Metals

Others

Injection Molding Machine Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid

Injection Molding Machine Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Electronics

Others

Injection Molding Machine Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Taiwan



South Korea

Central & South America

Argentina



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Injection Molding Machine Market

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Milacron

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Limited

Engel Austria GmbH

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd

Japan Steel Works Limited

KraussMaffei Group

UBE Machinery

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Wittmann Battenfeld

Hillenbrand, INC.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.