Influencer Marketing Platform Market Size Worth $23.52 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global influencer marketing platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.52 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological proliferation in marketing practices is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market. Advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Artificial Neural Networks (ANN), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Learning (ML) provides better search results and analytics, which is expected to guide marketers in taking better decisions.

Key suggestions from the report:

Influencer management is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to greater demand of brands to maintain efficient influencer relationships for longer and healthier collaboration

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to benefit from the adoption of influencer marketing platform owing to cost-effectiveness and higher engagement rates

The sports and fitness segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market by 2025, owing to increasing mobile penetration, which makes it easier to reach out to a larger number of people via social media

The key players dominating the influencer marketing platform market are AspireIQ Inc.; Grapevine Logic Inc.; Upfluence, Hypetap Pty Ltd.; and Speakr Inc.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Influencer Marketing Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Campaign Management, Search & Discovery), By Organization Size, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/influencer-marketing-platform-market

Increasing adoption of AI-enabled influencer marketing platforms is expected to create an automated environment for marketers to establish efficient collaborations. ANN and NLP can be leveraged to offer essential insights to influencers by analyzing several image attributes, posts, and thus helping brands in simplifying workflow process. Furthermore, adoption of these technologies assists marketers in choosing which influencer to collaborate with, thus contributing to the market growth. For instance, CurationEngine offered by IZEA uses ML to process high volumes of information for programmatic analysis on influencer networks within the company database to improve network quality and identify influencers who meet brand safety requirements.

Cord-cutting is another important factor driving the influencer marketing platform market. The declining TV viewership and increased screen time provide an opportunity for marketers to focus more on social media marketing. Further, as more users have joined different social media platforms in the last few years, marketers are investing heavily to cater to the online masses by facilitating the next wave of brand deals.

The sports and fitness segment is expected to provide growth opportunities to the influencers over the next few years. The growth can be attributed to the need for better loyalty and increasing merchandise and ticket sales. Additionally, the rising trend of adopting a healthy lifestyle amongst sports enthusiasts and players is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the market for influencer marketing platform. Furthermore, product innovations and access to affordable equipment have made sports more attainable to consumers. The integration of fashion and beauty into sports and fitness is promoting companies to venture out new lines of businesses, such as athleisure production, which is expected to further stimulate the growth.

The emergence of hybrid influencer is expected to promote market growth. Hybrid influencer enables brands to put social media ad spend on influencer posts either via social media or a branded content tool to get deeper insights and better interactions. For instance, Scrunch, a media and advertising firm, assists marketing teams to scale businesses using a hybrid influencer marketing platform.

Grand View Research has segmented the global influencer marketing platform market on the basis of application, organization size, end use, and region:

Influencer Marketing Platform Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Campaign Management



Search & Discovery



Analytics & Reporting



Influencer Management

Influencer Marketing Platform Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Influencer Marketing Platform End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Food & Entertainment



Sports & Fitness



Travel & Holiday



Fashion & Lifestyle



Others

Influencer Marketing Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA

Find more research reports on Digital Media Industry, by Grand View Research:

Android Set-Top Box Market – Global android Set-Top Box market size was valued at USD 172.5 million in 2018. In terms of revenue, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.5%.

– Global android Set-Top Box market size was valued at in 2018. In terms of revenue, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.5%. Action Camera Market – Global action camera market size was estimated at USD 3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 16.7%

– Global action camera market size was estimated at in 2018 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 16.7% Smart Advertising Market – Global smart advertising market size was valued at USD 655.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.4% from 2019 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.