INFINOX Expands Footprint in Latin America, Aims for More Partnerships

EBENE, Mauritius, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINOX, a recognized leader in the trading sector, is actively expanding its presence in Latin America- thus enhancing connections with local traders and partners, making sure they have optimal infrastructure. With this emphasis on partnerships in Latin America, INFINOX is strengthening its mission to democratize trading globally.

"Expanding our partnerships is a natural progression in our mission to empower traders globally," said Moe Padhani, Commercial Manager at INFINOX. "We recognize the vibrant financial landscape in Latin America and are excited to introduce our highly rewarding partnership programs to a wider audience. As part of this drive, we offer our LATAM clients tailored deals, in accordance with preset budgets and goals, plus extra bonuses and incentives. With over 14,000 partners already enjoying our customizable commissions, this expansion is about giving traders more effective trading solutions."

A Trusted Partner in Global Trading

Overseen by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), INFINOX provides the highest level of trading integrity to clients globally. It continues to be a leading broker with award-winning platforms, offices in over 15 countries, and a strong focus on client service. From diverse trading instruments to multiple account options, INFINOX provides traders with the best resources they need to achieve their financial objectives.

"Our commitment to the Latin American market is reflected in the robust array of features we offer," continued Padhani. "From advanced trading platforms like IX SYNC to our premium Affiliate and IB programs, INFINOX is here to ensure all traders thrive. We offer daily payouts and a dedicated Account Manager so our partners can maximize their revenue streams effectively. INFINOX is fully dedicated to providing unparalleled opportunities for our LATAM partners to succeed in this dynamic market."

About INFINOX

Founded in 2009, INFINOX is a multi-regulated brokerage brand, offering a wide range of trading products, alongside proprietary technology which plays a fundamental role in empowering clients globally, and providing them the support they need to trade with peace of mind. With 900+ trading instruments, INFINOX allows for a diversified market journey. The brand also has multiple account types, alongside competitive spreads, to cater to different trading needs. On top of it all INFINOX is distinguished by its premium customer support, available 24/7 through multiple communication channels.

