INFINOX partners with Acelerador Racing for the Porsche Cup Brazil 2025

EBENE, Mauritius, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINOX is proud to announce its latest partnership with Acelerador Racing, sponsoring Acelerador Racing's car in the Porsche Cup Brazil 2025. This partnership enhances INFINOX's dedication to motorsports, complementing its current sponsorship of BWT Alpine F1 Team. As part of this collaboration, the INFINOX logo will be seen on the top hood and upper door of the Acelerador Racing car all through the 2025 season, which runs until December 31, 2025. On March 22, 2025, the venerable Autódromo Velocitta was the first race sporting INFINOX branding.

This partnership provides INFINOX more than just brand awareness. It also provides them with exclusive access to VIP experiences, media content, and business networking opportunities, allowing INFINOX to engage directly with racing enthusiasts, clients, and partners.

"We're happy to welcome INFINOX to the Porsche Cup Brazil," said Eduardo Elias, CEO of Acelerador Racing. "They are committed to accuracy and excellence, exactly what motorsports is all about—where every millisecond counts. We are excited to see INFINOX on the track with us this season and believe this cooperation will be fantastic for both of us."

"People in both trading and motorsport are driven by focus, fast decisions, and a winning attitude," said Lee Holmes from INFINOX's Executive Management. "At INFINOX, we understand that success depends on being ready, having a strategy, and being able to seize chances as they arise. Working with Acelerador Racing makes absolute sense for us, and we're eager to offer the Porsche Cup Brazil our enthusiasm and expertise."

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs. Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.