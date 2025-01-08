Industry leaders define deliverable benefits and digital transformation best practices in latest season of video series

Executive interviews feature innovators and visionaries explaining the critical role that digital technologies play in sustainability, growth, and employee empowerment

BRUSSELS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has extended its highly informative ROKStudios video series, looking at how digital technologies are proving essential to realizing business-critical outcomes across multiple applications.

Nicolas Heuzé (right), CEO of Sweetch Energy, is interviewed by Stanley Miller of Rockwell Automation, explaining his company’s osmotic energy technology, which will revolutionize clean-energy production. Heuzé goes on to discuss how scalable automation and control is critical for start-ups as they leave the lab and continue their journey to commercialization.

From exciting sustainability start-ups, through established chocolate and steel production, and on to digitally transformed pharmaceutical operations, the new ROKStudios episodes are a compendium from the company's Automation Fair 2024 event. The discussions include interviews with founders, managing directors, CEOs, business development managers and team leaders, all of whom face unique challenges, but still unite under a common drive towards more sustainable operations - not just for them, but for their customers, too.

"Digital technologies, by their very nature, are highly adaptable and create firm, yet scalable foundations from which all elements of a business can flourish and grow," said Gustavo Zecharies, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rockwell Automation. "The diverse range of attendees at Automation Fair highlighted how every facet of the global manufacturing universe sees digitalization as the future, and these ROKStudios interviews showcase how industry leaders and visionaries have achieved their outcomes."

Eloisa de Castro and Dr. Samer Nameer explain how their company, Enerpoly, is set to have a huge impact in the renewable energy market thanks to innovative, more sustainable and easily accessible battery chemistry, in combination with highly scalable automation solutions that cater for rapid growth across a global footprint.

Also under the sustainability banner, Nicolas Heuzé, CEO of Sweetch Energy, talks about the huge potential of his company's osmotic energy technology, which will revolutionize clean-energy production. Heuzé goes on to explain how scalable automation and control is critical for start-ups as they leave the lab and head out on their journey to commercialization.

Antonio Ambra, managing director of AIC Group, North America, explains how his company, a leading systems integrator for the steel industry, is helping traditional steel companies leverage modern technologies and how they can bring these technologies and people together to not just address sustainability challenges, but also drive real-time improvement through data capture and analytics.

Dermot Carragher and Peter McGinnity, founders of Irish company ControlSoft Automation Systems, discuss how outdated systems can hinder progress and share how a transition to solutions that unify people and technology is essential for modernization and growth, and how this single-plan-based collaboration is just as critical in the supply chain too.

A global confectionery company representative explains how essential digitalization is in business continuity, not just for handling supply-chain disruptions and the effects of global events, but also for absorbing the pressures of organic and inorganic expansion. He goes onto explain his company's digital transformation mindset.

Finally, Marti Cortada, U.S. business development manager for Adasoft, a company that specializes in factory management and industry 4.0, explains what best-in-class pharmaceutical operations look like and how his company's mantra "because people empower factories" makes a real impact.

These video interviews - and more than 100 others – are available at the ROKStudios portal, which contains inspirational insights from industry leaders, technology experts, domain specialists and visionary innovators.

