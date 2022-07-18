Industrial Fasteners Market Size Worth $119.01 Billion by 2028 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial fasteners market size is anticipated to total USD 119.01 billion by 2028, showcasing growth at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for machinery across various industries for mechanization and utilization purposes is propelling the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By raw material, the metal raw material segment accounted for 91% of the total market revenue share in 2020 due to the rising demand for metal fasteners. Plastic fasteners are emerging as a lucrative segment in the automotive and electronics industry. Based on product, the externally threaded segment accounted for 48.5% of the total market revenue share in the year 2020. The market is anticipated to continue gaining traction during the forecast period. By application, the automotive segment accounted for 30% of the total market revenue share in 2020. As the demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is growing, the segment is driving the market growth. The market in the Asia Pacific accounted for a maximum revenue share of 42.7% in the year 2020. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of prominent key players operating in the automotive and machinery manufacturing industries. The market in Europe is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Read 300-page market research report for more Insights, "Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Externally Threaded, Non-threaded), By Raw Material (Plastic, Metal), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Industrial Fasteners Market Growth & Trends

The advancements in the fastening materials and dimensions are becoming key factors for their rising demand in the global industrial machinery industries. Rising demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is propelling the demand for industrial fasteners in automotive manufacturing. Moreover, the emergence of electric vehicles is boosting the automotive manufacturing industry. Hence, the automotive segment is dominating the market accounting largest revenue share of the overall market. In addition to that, the availability of a wide variety of product portfolios of fasteners is driving its demand across the globe.

Manufacturers are now focusing on reducing the overall weight of machines to make products lightweight and easily accessible. This has expected to develop the fastening technology, creating opportunities for players to manufacture substitutes for lightweight fasteners.

Market participants are indulging in acquisitions, product development, market expansion, and investments in research and development to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Business strategies coupled with technology is the key factor being used by manufacturers to enhance market growth and production capacity.

Industrial Fasteners Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial fasteners market based on raw material, product, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Metal

Plastic

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Externally Threaded

Internally Threaded

Non-threaded

Aerospace-grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery

Home Appliances

Lawn & Gardens

Motors & Pumps

Furniture

Plumbing Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Thailand



Indonesia



Malaysia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of the Industrial Fasteners Market

Arconic Fastening Systems and Rings

Acument Global Technologies, Inc.

ATF, Inc.

Dokka Fasteners AS

LISI Group - Link Solutions for Industry

Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco)

Hilti Corporation

MW Industries, Inc.

Birmingham Fastener and Supply, Inc.

SESCO Industries, Inc.

Elgin Fastener Group LLC

Rockford Fastener, Inc.

Slidematic Precision Components, Inc.

Manufacturing Associates, Inc.

Eastwood Manufacturing

Brunner Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Decker Industries Corporation

Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation

EJOT

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. KOVA Fasteners Pvt. Ltd.

Standard Fasteners Ltd.

Precision Castparts Corp.

