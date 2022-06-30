Industrial Display Market to be Worth $8.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial display market size is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, according to a study by Grand View Research, Inc. Industrial displays have become crucial to simplify operational activities and offer technologically advanced features as the complexity of industrial operations and processes has grown. Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) and other displays possess the ability to respond to the changing production demands and closely monitor the production processes, thereby decreasing downtime and increasing workforce efficiency. A well-designed HMI enables line of sight into the system, which allows the operator to control or maintain the machine and enhance productivity. OLED displays are expected to gain prominence on account of their enhanced picture quality and low power consumption.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The HMI application segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share by 2030.

The demand for industrial displays is expected to grow substantially in the chemical, oil, and gas segment and the energy & power segment over the forecast period.

By 2030, the energy & power end-use segment is projected to account for around 27.5% of the total market revenue share.

In 2021, the panel-mount displays and video walls together accounted for more than 58.9% of the total revenue share in the European region.

LCD technology is widely used across all devices; however, the OLED technology is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Read 176 page market research report for more Industry Insights, "Industrial Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Panel-mount Monitors, Rugged), By Application (Interactive Display, HMI), By Technology (LCD, OLED), By Panel Size, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Industrial Display Market Growth & Trends

The technology is widely used in digital signage and display boards to indicate the operational status of factory floors. Solution providers have begun offering IIoT application platforms integrated with industrial display devices and services. For instance, American Industrial Systems, Inc. (AIS) offers open platform computing solutions for IIoT and facilitates its application in industrial companies, factories, transportation & logistics, buildings, and smart cities. Companies are investing heavily in R&D activities for designing technologically enhanced displays and offering distinguished products compared to their competitors. Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), strategic agreements, and multiple partnership agreements are other growth strategies adopted by players to increase their product offering and expand their distribution platform.

Industrial Display Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial display market based on type, application, technology, panel size, end-use, and region:

Industrial Display Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Rugged Displays

Open-frame Monitors

Panel-mount Monitors

Marine Displays

Video Walls

Industrial Display Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

HMI

Remote Monitoring

Interactive Display

Digital Signage

Industrial Display Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

LCD

LED

OLED

E-paper

Industrial Display Market - Panel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Up to 14"

14-21"

21-40"

40" and above

Industrial Display Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Manufacturing

Mining & Metals

Chemical, Oil, & Gas

Energy & Power

Others

Industrial Display Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Industrial Display Market

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Samsung Display

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Planar Systems, Inc.

WinMate, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Maple Systems, Inc.

Japan Display, Inc.

Innolux Corp.

Siemens AG

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Interactive Display Market - The global interactive display market size is expected to reach USD 66.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of interactive video walls in the education sector is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, the market growth can be attributed to escalating demand for digital teaching space that enhances the learning experience among teachers and students. Moreover, these video walls allow students to work together for collective learning.

The global interactive display market size is expected to reach by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of interactive video walls in the education sector is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, the market growth can be attributed to escalating demand for digital teaching space that enhances the learning experience among teachers and students. Moreover, these video walls allow students to work together for collective learning. Commercial Display Market - The global commercial display market size is estimated to reach USD 57.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global shipments of commercial-grade TVs are anticipated to exceed 25 million units by 2025. The growing adoption of the state-of-the-art display technology by developing nations of the Asia Pacific region is expected to spur the demand for commercial displays.

- The global commercial display market size is estimated to reach by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global shipments of commercial-grade TVs are anticipated to exceed 25 million units by 2025. The growing adoption of the state-of-the-art display technology by developing nations of the region is expected to spur the demand for commercial displays. 3D Display Market - The global 3D display market size is expected to reach USD 430.1 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Surging demand for enhanced imaging and viewing experience is estimated to be one of the key trends augmenting the market. The rising use of 3D technologies across a variety of applications in several industries is further expected to boost market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Display Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.