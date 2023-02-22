Industrial cloud software underpins the smart and agile approach to digital transformation

Frost & Sullivan whitepaper reveals why cloud-based software creates an ideal platform for agility and adaptiveness

BRUSSELS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced the availability of a whitepaper from Frost & Sullivan that explains the value of cloud-based software, especially in light of digital transformation.

The whitepaper looks at the challenges and opportunities from multiple perspectives – industry, customer, technology and operations – and explains why agility and adaptiveness across all facets are essential in the face of increasing adversity and industry disruptions.

Key to its findings is the need for tools that support highly flexible ways of working, with cloud-based software being singled out as offering the most operational value.

The report goes on to cite the Plex smart manufacturing platform – a modular, multi-tenant SaaS solution from Rockwell Automation, which is available via Microsoft Azure, public cloud. Suitable for operations of all sizes, Plex is an industry-proven platform for companies looking to undertake a digital transformation.

According to Sachin Mathur, EMEA director of software and control at Rockwell Automation: "Agility in the real world requires agility in the digital world too, which is why highly adaptive cloud-based software solutions are now becoming the dominant force. Plex is an ideal example of a software solution that adapts to a company's precise needs and then acts as a guide throughout their transformation journey and beyond."

To find out how and why you should leverage the power of cloud-based smart solutions, download a free copy of the Frost & Sullivan report.

