In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Size Worth $193.2 Million by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 193.2 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market has witnessed advancements in microscopes and microscope-related equipment for use in in-vitro fertilization. Artificial Intelligence (AI), embryo assessment, and sperm selection are some of the applications targeted for innovation.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the end-use, the clinical segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue. IVF clinics provide a range of services, including healthy oocyte identification, semen analysis, ICSI, embryo monitoring, and freezing and storage of embryos.

The clinical segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing adoption of IVF treatment. Moreover, manufacturers are developing innovative products with integrated technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Europe held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 due to factors such as the high cost of IVF treatment and the availability of reimbursement. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the initiatives to create awareness regarding IVF treatment in countries such as India .

held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 due to factors such as the high cost of IVF treatment and the availability of reimbursement. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the initiatives to create awareness regarding IVF treatment in countries such as . The IVF microscopes market is saturated with many prominent players. The companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies such as product innovation, market expansion, and introduction of advanced technology to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in February 2019 , Opto GmbH debuted the DualStation embryo imaging microscope. The DualStation is designed to provide all the optical techniques and imaging requirements used by IVF processes into a single enclosed embryo chamber.

Browse Life Science Microscopes Industry Data Book - Surgical, In-vitro Fertilization, Super Resolution And Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

Manufacturers are providing upright microscopes, digital microscope cameras, and software to view images together as a sperm analysis system to provide the complete solution for semen analysis. Moreover, as sperm analysis can be better studied by maintaining a certain temperature of the sample, manufacturers are coupling the use of such devices along with an upright microscope. For instance, PROiSER provides ISAS HEAT, a slide warmer, compatible with its UB200i upright microscope used along with Computer Assisted Semen Analysis (CASA) systems.

The demand for In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedures is now increasing due to the relaxation of travel restrictions and supporting government guidelines. For instance, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) announced that there is a need to ensure reproductive care with maximal safety as we will have to continue to live with a COVID-19.

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market on the basis of end-use and region:

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)



Clinical



Academic Research

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players in the In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market

Linkam Scientific Instruments

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Meiji Techno

Zeiss

Euromex Microscopen B.V.

Labomed Europe B.V.

Nikon Corporation

Narishige Group

Eppendorf AG

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Sutter Instrument Company

Tritech Research, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

In Vitro Fertilization Market - The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the continuous efforts of the market players, government initiatives to make available better reimbursement policies, and an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes.

The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the continuous efforts of the market players, government initiatives to make available better reimbursement policies, and an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes. EMEA Surgical Microscopes Market - The EMEA surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 761.9 million by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.95% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements have enabled companies to design integrated surgical systems to streamline the workflow of surgical practices in hospitals and outpatient surgical centers.

- The EMEA surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.95% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements have enabled companies to design integrated surgical systems to streamline the workflow of surgical practices in hospitals and outpatient surgical centers. Surgical Microscopes Market - The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time.

GVR has curated a list of micro markets to provide a holistic view of industry performance. We focus on critical applications and end-use to give all stakeholders a detailed perspective. The data books are available in interactive dashboards and services start at US$ 500 per month.

Browse Micro-Markets & Industry Data Books from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.