In Silico Clinical Trials Market Size Worth $5.1 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in silico clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Traditional clinical trials require huge expenditure to conduct research. Moreover, a high number of drugs and medical devices fail in the clinical trial owing to the lack of safety and efficacy, which creates huge losses for the clinical trial sponsors. These factors promote the demand for in silico clinical trials, to understand the behavior of drugs or medical devices in humans. In silico clinical trials use simulation techniques to understand the efficacy and safety of a drug or medical device.

This reduces the chances of adverse reactions, thus, improving the safety and efficacy of research studies. The market players are making significant investments to provide new treatments to the people. For instance, in June 2021, In silico Medicine raised USD 255 million in funding to boost its R&D for drug discovery, through in silico studies. The demand for in silico clinical trials was also improved during the pandemic as there was a temporary shutdown of clinical research sites and several studies for vaccines and therapeutic agents for COVID-19 were performed through in silico research models. Such actions are likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The medical device segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the fact that the majority of in silico trials are performed for medical devices globally.

The phase II segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021.

The oncology therapeutic area segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021.

The cancer clinical trials have high chances of incurring adverse effects on patients, which promotes the demand for in silico trials for cancer.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the presence of several global players operating in the market.

Read 180-page market research report, " In Silico Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Diseases), By Phase (Phase I, II, III), By Industry (Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030 ", published by Grand View Research.

In Silico Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in silico clinical trials market on the basis of industry, therapeutic area, phase, and region:

In Silico Clinical Trials Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Medical Devices

Pharmaceutical

In Silico Clinical Trials Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Oncology

Infectious Disease

Hematology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology

Diabetes

Others

In Silico Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

In Silico Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of In Silico Clinical Trials Market

Certara, Inc.

Novadiscovery Sas

Insilico Medicine, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

GNS Healthcare Inc.

The AnyLogic Company

InSilicoTrials

Immunetrics Inc.

Nuventra Pharma Sciences

Abzena Ltd.

