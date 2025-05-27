Implantica's RefluxStop™ stimulates intensive dialogue at DDW, the world's largest Digestive Disease conference, held in the U.S.

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.) reports successful pre-launch activities in the U.S., pending FDA approval, with European real-world clinical evidence generating much interest from U.S. surgeons.

Several presentations on RefuxStop™ were held at DDW, an impressive hub for discussing the latest innovations and clinical data in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. Over 13,000 leading surgeons, gastroenterologists (GIs), academics, and researchers recently gathered in San Diego, California for the 2025 conference.

Dr. med. Zehetner says, "The curiosity and interest were palpable as more and more surgeons and GIs throughout DDW learned about the unique mechanism of action and the advantages of the RefluxStop procedure. It's an honor to be able to share my real-world RefluxStop knowledge and clinical outcomes with the top experts and leaders in this treatment field, all in attendance at DDW."

Performing resurgery using RefluxStop™ on failed standard of care procedures was a topic of a study on the combined results from Dr. Lehmann, Germany, and from Dr. Zehetner (Prof. USC), Switzerland, "Feasability and technique of conversion to RefluxStop from previous anti-reflux surgery in GERD patients". The conclusion was that RefluxStop™ provides successful outcomes when used for reoperations on the most common standard surgical methods.

Dr. Zehetner also presented his excellent results in a study entitled, "Laparoscopic anti-reflux surgery outcomes at 12 months in the first 100 patients to undergo RefluxStop procedure in a single institution in Switzerland."

RefluxStop™ was favorably discussed during the "Technologies and Procedural Innovation" session presentation by Dr. Reginald Bell, the leading US surgeon and past President of the American Foregut Society (AFS).

All sessions boasted high attendance driven by high interest in the unique approach and the impressive European clinical data outcomes of the RefluxStop™ procedure.

Implantica CEO and founder, Dr. Peter Forsell, adds, "I'm grateful to all our independent surgeons who go through great efforts to publish their real-world data to advance the field of GERD management and improve patient care. The RefluxStop™ procedure's unique mechanism of action eliminates many of the uncomfortable post-surgical side effects typically associated with anti-reflux procedures. We strongly believe RefluxStop™ is uniquely positioned to have a lasting impact on the anti-reflux surgery landscape for decades to come."

About Implantica

Implantica is a MedTech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

