Implantica publishes Interim Report January - June 2025 (Q2)

Transforming Clinical Excellence of RefluxStop® into Strategic Market Momentum

Significant events in the second quarter of 2025

FDA PMA Submission Completed - Submitted third and final module of the U.S. FDA pre-market approval (PMA) application for RefluxStop ® , including responses to questions on the second module; Feedback on module 3 expected in the near-term

Produced and completed initial testing on new multi-cavity production tool for RefluxStop ® to support launch of manufacturing in U.S. and manage ramp-up of U.S. production (pending FDA approval)

Additional preparations for U.S. market launch (pending FDA approval) included U.S. payer and reimbursement activities, finalizing new production facility of RefluxStop ® in U.S. and launching our RCT (randomized clinical trial), as a heavyweight cornerstone in building global leadership in acid reflux care

in U.S. and launching our RCT (randomized clinical trial), as a heavyweight cornerstone in building global leadership in acid reflux care Positive NICE Guidance in the UK - UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued positive guidance for the use of RefluxStop® in NHS hospitals for patients with ineffective esophageal motility (IOM/IEM), potentially transforming treatment access for millions and influencing global policy

Significant events after the end of the period

Landmark 5-Year Clinical Study Results - Two peer-reviewed articles were published in Surgical Endoscopy on our pivotal study results; one publication confirmed outstanding long-term safety and effectiveness outcomes, and the second publication highlighted RefluxStop ® 's excellent outcomes in food passageway-related sequelae, which is common in standard of care

Randomized Clinical Trial (RCT) Launch - First RCT comparing RefluxStop ® with Nissen fundoplication; patient recruitment underway accumulating patients across participating hospitals. While this trial preparation led to a 20% year-on-year revenue decline for Q2, the impact is expected to ease once study recruitment stabilizes

Spanish Market Expansion - Three new hospitals added, totaling 19 centers offering RefluxStop ® in Spain , with a healthcare sytem receptive for new and better patient care, which is a fantastic launch since 2023

in , with a healthcare sytem receptive for new and better patient care, which is a fantastic launch since 2023 First UK National Users Meeting - Convened 21 top anti-reflux experts to discuss real-world results, operating technique and the opportunities arising from NICE's positive recommendation

Financial summary second quarter 2025

Net sales decreased 22% to TEUR 433 (554) due to the launch of the randomized clinical trial with surgeons accumulating patients for the trial.

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 90% (91%).

Operating loss (EBIT) decreased to TEUR 4,525 (5,869).

Loss after tax decreased to TEUR 5,448 (6,431).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.08 (0.09).

(0.09). Cash and short-term investments as at the end of the period of MEUR 56.3.

First six months

Net sales increased 2% to TEUR 1,178 (1,150).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 94% (91%).

Operating loss (EBIT) decreased to TEUR 8,698 (12,956).

Loss after tax decreased to TEUR 8,212 (9,903).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.12 (0.14).

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

About Implantica:

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

