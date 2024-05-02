Implantica's RefluxStop™ is now available in seven hospitals in Spain adding two new centers of excellence

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that Dra. Beatriz Guil of Universitario de Canarias in the Canary Islands and Dr. Carlos Milliani of Universitario de Fuenlabrada in the Madrid Region are offering their patients the RefluxStop™ procedure.

More patients in Spain will have access to the innovative RefluxStop™ procedure now, given that a total of seven anti-reflux centers of excellence in the country regularly perform the procedure.

"It's a new day we've long awaited in the world of surgical GERD treatment," says Dra. Guil. She continues, "I'm pleased to see that RefluxStop does not encircle the food passageway and restores the body's natural physiology. RefluxStop allows me to offer a durable treatment for GERD to an entirely new group of patients who weren't previously candidates for surgery." Dra. Guil will be the first to offer RefluxStop in the Canary Islands.

Dr. Miliani adds, "I can't wait to see how RefluxStop makes a difference for my GERD patients. With RefluxStop, our patients see very little of the typical side effects after more traditional GERD surgical treatments such as trouble bloating and swallowing difficulties. My greatest hope is that RefluxStop will allow my patients to forget they even had GERD."

Implantica CEO and founder Dr. Peter Forsell says, "We are proud to support Dr. Guil and Dr. Miliani, joining the team of pioneering surgeons in Spain who are answering the vital call for new treatments for chronic GERD with the RefluxStop™ treatment. Today around 15% of the adult population in Spain suffers from GERD.¹ This progressive disease needs to be treated seriously as it can lead to Barrett's esophagus and for too many patients cancer.²"

1 Ponce J, Vegazo O, Beltrán B, Jiménez J, Zapardiel J, Calle D, Piqué JM; Iberge Study Group. Prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease in Spain and associated factors. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2006 Jan 1;23(1):175-84. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02733.x. PMID: 16393295.

2 Giacometti C, Gusella A, Cassaro M. Gastro-Esophageal Junction Precancerosis: Histological Diagnostic Approach and Pathogenetic Insights. Cancers. 2023; 15(24):5725. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers15245725

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

