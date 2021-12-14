Implantica successfully performs cadaver implantations of pipeline products and several related tests at the cadaver lab

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) announces today advances in development of its pipeline products at a cadaver lab in Germany.

Prototypes of several of the company's pipeline products have been implanted and tested in cadavers in order to determine key data points and advance development. The products that were tested include UriControl®, AppetiteControl™ and UriRestore® as well as a new version of RefluxStop™, which is designed to treat acid reflux in those patients undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure, representing approximately 600'000 procedures annually.

"Cadaver implantations provide us with key information and are an important step in furthering the product development process. I'm pleased to say that the prototype implantations of several of our pipeline products enhanced our knowledge and provided valueable input to our approval process. We continue our multiple pipeline workstreams and look forward to continue to bring products to market that have such a large impact on millions of people's lives," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 14, 2021 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-successfully-performs-cadaver-implantations-of-pipeline-products-and-several-related-test,c3471634

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3471634/1509388.pdf Implantica successfully performs cadaver implantations of pipeline products and several related tests at the cadaver lab

SOURCE Implantica