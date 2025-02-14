Implantica publishes Year-end Report, January - December 2024 (Q4)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

RefluxStop™ FDA Milestone

Significant events in the fourth quarter

Submitted extensive clinical Module 2 of the 3 module-process in the Premarket Approval (PMA) application to U.S. FDA. Most crucial module containing clinical portion including 5-year long-term follow-up of CE mark pivotal study

Reached a milestone of the first 1,000 RefluxStop™ procedures performed. Over 40 leading anti-reflux hospitals across Europe actively perform the RefluxStop™ procedure today

actively perform the RefluxStop™ procedure today Expansion in the UK NHS public hospital network continued with Chelsea & Westminster Hospital in London joining the RefluxStop™ centers

joining the RefluxStop™ centers Highly successful 3rd Global Annual RefluxStop™ meeting conducted in London , attended by 110+ anti-reflux surgeons and GI doctors - almost three times the amount that attended last year - from all over Europe , US and Canada

, attended by 110+ anti-reflux surgeons and GI doctors - almost three times the amount that attended last year - from all over , US and Health economic study from Sweden performed in partnership with Prof. Lars Lundell from Karolinska Institute was published and shows RefluxStop™ is a highly cost effective long-term alternative for the Sweden Healthcare System

Significant events after the end of the period

Module 1 was accepted and closed by U.S. FDA in our RefluxStop™ Premarket Approval (PMA) application

FDA completed its review of the PMA Clinical Module 2 and provided its written feedback, which the company considers to be very positive and will continue to work with FDA to bring RefluxStop to the U.S. market as soon as possible

Results from the largest real-world RefluxStop™ study published, involving 79 patients for up to 17 months follow-up in Germany showing median improvement in quality of life questionnaire, GERD-HRQL of 100%

showing median improvement in quality of life questionnaire, GERD-HRQL of 100% World-leading and largest hospital in Spain , La Paz University Hospital in Madrid , performed their first RefluxStop™ surgeries, representing the 12th center of excellence in Spain to be onboarded

, La Paz University Hospital in , performed their first RefluxStop™ surgeries, representing the 12th center of excellence in to be onboarded Abstract showing the cost-effectiveness analysis for RefluxStop™ in Italy won the prestigious Top 5% Award at the leading payer health-economics congress, ISPOR

Fourth quarter financial summary

Net sales decreased 13% to TEUR 442 (508) (due to trial devices, see full year).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 90% (92%).

Impairment expense relating to capitalized R&D and patents of TEUR 1,669 (0) impacting EBIT.

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 7,174 (6,942).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 7,339 (8,734).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.10 (0.12).

(0.12). Cash as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 64.6.

Full year financial summary

Net sales increased 38% to TEUR 1,936 (1,408).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 92% (94%).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 25,466 (21,840).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 23,686 (24,502).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.34 (0.34).

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

