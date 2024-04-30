Implantica Announces Real-World Clinical Data from over 200 Patients treated across five RefluxStop™ Centers in Europe Presented at SAGES in Cleveland

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, reports many presentations including new RefluxStop™ real-world data from over 200 patients at five hospitals across Europe, were presented in Scientific Sessions at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) Annual Scientific Meeting.

This highly esteemed conference is the biggest meeting in the world dedicated specifically to gastrointestinal and endoscopic surgery. Some 2,500 SAGES members, representing the world-leading experts in gastrointestinal and endoscopic surgery, attended the SAGES Annual Meeting in Cleveland, Ohio on April 17-20.

It's a credit to the ongoing enthusiasm for RefluxStop™ to see the latest clinical data from five world-renowned European centers of excellence in the treatment of acid reflux diseases, presented at SAGES. The Centers of Excellence included the following:

Krankenhaus Nordwest GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany

Presenting author: Dr. Moustafa Elshafei

Presenting author: Dr. Hirslanden Beau-Site Hospital, Bern, Switzerland

Presenting author: Dr. Joerg Zehetner

Presenting author: Dr. Inselspital, University Hospital, Bern, Switzerland

Presenting author: Dr. Yves Borbély

Presenting author: Dr. Yves Borbély AKH University Hospital Vienna, Austria

Presenting author: Prof. Dr. Sebastian Schoppmann

Presenting author: Prof. Dr. Clinics for General and Visceral Surgery, Klinikum Friedrichshafen, Germany

Presenting author: Dr. Thortsen G. Lehmann

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica says, "The excellent real-world outcomes from a dataset that is four times bigger than the size of the CE study conducted more than five years ago is a strong validation of the consistent and sustained outcomes of the RefluxStop therapy. This research further establishes RefluxStop™ as an exceptional surgical treatment for GERD, setting the stage for strong future growth in US once we get market approval."

Dr. Forsell goes on to say, "There has been an immense interest and support in RefluxStop™ therapy from the US surgeons and scientific experts. Looking to the US market where 20% of the adult population suffers from GERD1, we see a massive opportunity for the innovative RefluxStop™ procedure to transform patients' quality of life, pending FDA approval."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

