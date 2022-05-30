IMG Saxony Anhalt - Truly active: The best ways of discovering the diversity of Saxony-Anhalt

In our summer press kit, 2022_PressekitSommer_gesamt_EN-zusammengefuegt-komprimiert.pdf (sachsen-anhalt-tourismus.de) we have put together a selection of interesting activities in the five tourist regions of the Altmark, Harz, Elbe-Börde-Heide, Saale-Unstrut and the World Heritage site area of Anhalt-Dessau-Wittenberg, together with the large cities of Magdeburg, Halle (Saale) and Dessau-Roßlau. One activity that we have focused on is cycling, for example on the flat cycle paths along the Saale and Elbe rivers and through the open landscapes of the Altmark. There are also excellent opportunities for discovering the countryside and the many cultural sites on horseback or in a canoe. Lovers of luxuriant vegetation will enjoy visiting the historic gardens and parks that make up the Gartenträume (Garden Dreams) network on their journey through Saxony-Anhalt. There are also many outdoor cultural events taking place this summer, such as concerts, theater performances and spectacular shows.

Any one of the three historic salt works that are still in operation in Saxony-Anhalt provide a very special experience, including the oldest salt spa in Germany. The Harz offers opportunities to unwind, for example on an adventure trip in small tracked vehicles in the forest or on a donkey trek with long-eared companions Hans, Liese, Lola and Lotte. Visitors have said that discovering Saxony-Anhalt like this is more relaxing than a wellness retreat. High-speed activities are also available, such as the catapult experience which opened this year on the Rappbode dam, which propels visitors out from a viewing platform in the midst of a spectacular landscape.

The tourism service providers in Saxony-Anhalt are well prepared and a wide range of cultural events has been organized at the UNESCO World Heritage sites and in the small towns and larger cities in the region. There's no reason to travel far away from home, because this is: "Truly stunning. Saxony-Anhalt"!

