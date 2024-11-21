IMG Saxony-Anhalt: New state business award given to committed and innovative companies

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sven Schulze, Minister for Economic Affairs, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, has awarded the newly initiated "Saxony-Anhalt Business Award 2024" to two companies that strengthen the regional economy through special achievements, innovation and commitment. The award is both recognition and motivation for companies and start-ups that overcome economic challenges with creativity and commitment.

The nominees and winners of the first Saxony-Anhalt Business Award (Picture: Andreas Lander)

At the awards ceremony in the Old Theater Magdeburg, the minister said: "With the Saxony-Anhalt Business Award, we are honoring courageous and innovative companies that achieve outstanding results in our state. Small and medium-sized companies as well as start-ups are the backbone of our economy and crucial for jobs and prosperity. Their ideas, commitment and innovative strength are driving Saxony-Anhalt forward and making it fit for the future."

In the "Companies" category, Ramme Electric Machines GmbH received the coveted award. Ramme from Osterwieck in the Harz Mountains is a rapidly growing company that produces highly efficient electric motors for the shipping industry and thus contributes to reducing pollutant emissions. With two locations and a workforce that has almost doubled to 115 within two years, Ramme relies on a family-like working environment with flat hierarchies and direct communication. New products such as the tractor engine with over 99 percent efficiency underline the company's innovative strength. Through regional cooperation and sponsorship of local sports clubs, Ramme is committed to the region in the long term and promotes close ties in the Harz region.

The young company Raydiax GmbH was awarded in the "Start-up" category. The Magdeburg-based start-up is developing an innovative therapy assistance computer tomography system that makes cancer operations more gentle and is in high demand worldwide. The company, which was founded in 2022 and currently employs 20 people, plans rapid growth and market entry through cooperation with leading German clinics. Raydiax's patented system significantly reduces radiation exposure for patients and medical staff and opens up new treatment options. With an ERDF funding application, Raydiax also wants to further promote excellence in interventional radiology in Saxony-Anhalt and contribute to improving regional healthcare.

The aim of the Saxony-Anhalt Business Award is to focus on all those companies and sectors that have a lasting impact on the state's economic development through their achievements and innovative strength. It is awarded to small and medium-sized companies with up to 250 employees and to start-ups that have their headquarters in Saxony-Anhalt and stand out through special projects, products or business models.

A total of 115 applications were received - 63 in the "Companies" category and 52 in the "Start-ups" category. The high-caliber jury assessed the criteria of economic development, innovative strength, securing skilled workers and responsibility for the region. Start-ups also had to demonstrate success in terms of market demand and growth potential. Nine companies that particularly met the criteria were ultimately shortlisted.

The prize money was €15,000 for companies and €10,000 for start-ups. They will also be included in the state's communications as "ambassadors of success".

More Information: www.wirtschaftspreis-sachsen-anhalt.de

