IMG Announces Start of Fifth 'Leave Your Mark' Global Outreach Essay Contest

INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG) is proud to announce the start of their fifth Leave Your Mark essay contest. Initially started in 2017, the Leave Your Mark contest is designed to support and invest in causes addressed by mission and social good organizations around the world. The contest begins on June 30, 2021, and the entry period closes on August 31, 2021.

After the organizations' essays are judged and scored, IMG awards two winning organizations with $5,000 to invest towards their global outreach programs. Last year's winners, Made in the Streets and Filter of Hope, were chosen out of over 50 entries. Prior years' winning organizations include Friends with Borders, New Life Children's Home, Canopy Life, Concern America, Destiny Rescue, and Mission Housing Ministries.

To enter IMG's Leave Your Mark contest, organizations are asked to submit a 500-word essay that answers the question: How is your organization working to overcome the current obstacles impacting the world? If your organization were to win, how would $5,000 support your continued global outreach efforts?

"We are thrilled to be able to continue our annual Leave Your Mark contest as we approach $50,000 of cumulative IMG contributions to mission and social good organizations," said Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Winkle. "IMG has been a longstanding ally of these organizations, providing many of them with market-leading global benefit and assistance services since 1990. We recognize the importance and difference they are able to make in the world through their various missions and efforts and we will continue to support them."

In addition to hosting the Leave Your Mark essay contest every year, IMG contributes to various charitable organizations in their times of need. In 2019 and 2020, IMG employees raised over $5,000 to participate in School the World corporate trips. During the trips, groups of employees traveled to Guatemala for a week-long program to build schools for communities in need. Most recently, IMG donated close to $10,000 to help purchase desperately needed medical supplies in India to aid their COVID-19 relief efforts.

Visit https://www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark to enter this year's Leave Your Mark contest and to view the contest's terms and conditions. The deadline for all submissions is August 31st, 2021 and the winners will be announced October 15th, 2021.

About International Medical Group

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.imglobal.com



SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)