IMG Launches First 'Student Journey Scholarship' for International Students in the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to launch its inaugural Student Journey Scholarship, a new program designed to help international students fund their studies at a U.S. college or university.

IMG will be awarding funds to one student per Fall and Spring semester, and each winner will receive $5,000. Entries for the 2026 Spring semester scholarship will be accepted July 1-September 30, 2025.

To apply for IMG's Student Journey Scholarship, applicants are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video describing their journey that led them to pursue higher education in the United States and how this education will help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

"IMG has been a trusted partner to international students for decades, providing health insurance plans that meet their needs while studying in the U.S.," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "With the launch of the Student Journey Scholarship, we're expanding our support beyond medical coverage to help students manage the financial challenges of studying abroad, and we are looking forward to investing in their success during this important chapter of their lives."

To apply for the Student Journey Scholarship, visit www.imglobal.com/student-journey-scholarship. The deadline to apply for the 2026 Spring semester scholarship is September 30, 2025, and the winner will be announced November 3, 2025.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg