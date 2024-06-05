ILIKOS Consulting Group and Phoenix Clinical Research Announce Strategic Partnership

Enabling streamlined communication and access to the highly promising Middle East /GCC regions for biopharmaceutical and medical technology Sponsors.

/GCC regions for biopharmaceutical and medical technology Sponsors. Identifying qualified sites and highly motivated Investigators to support clinical studies and enable access to promising new treatments for Patients in a wide range of therapeutic areas.

PAPHOS, Cyprus, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the timeframe to develop a new therapy or technology is increasing along with competitive and high-risk nature of the industry, exploring emerging regions that offer better Patient access while maintaining regulations and standards for clinical research has become a necessity. Entering new regions is a daunting task, however. It involves numerous challenges and although the potential for success and development progress is attractive, often, study Sponsors choose to steer away from risk and "unknown" regions/situations.

"Leveraging our geographical location and extensive network of partners to promote clinical research in the MENA/GCC regions has been a key driver of our vision. Phoenix Clinical Research is a reliable and highly experienced service provider working closely with study Sponsors worldwide to execute studies in these promising regions. Our close collaboration aims to bridge geographical, linguistic and cultural gaps enabling study Sponsors to benefit from access to a diverse population of Patients in numerous therapeutic areas. In turn, this will help them advance their development strategies and reach key milestones" – said Mr. Elias Sayias BSc. CCRA, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS.

Phoenix Clinical Research: an ambassador for the MENA & GCC regions

Boasting significant expertise and meaningful relationships across numerous countries, Phoenix offers a unique value proposition combining Patient access to a wide range of chronic, acute and rare indications with high quality. Phoenix works closely with study Sponsors across all phases of development to mitigate risk, develop and establish realistic strategies while minimizing regulatory hurdles, linguistic challenges, geopolitical turbulence, and operational gaps.

"I founded Phoenix CR as I wanted to create a healthy work-life balance environment; and a nurturing ecosystem cultivating the immense potential and talent of human resources in our region. As an ambassador for our Clients in the MENA & GCC regions, we enable streamlined communication mitigating linguistic gaps, clear understanding of processes and timelines along with reliable solutions across all development phases. Our foundational drivers are driven by: access to advanced medical expertise, a strong network of high performing research sites and effective Patient recruitment" - said Dr. George Labaki, CEO of Phoenix.

About ILIKOS Consulting Group

ILIKOS offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized consulting services to biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies helping them progress the development of their investigational products. ILIKOS also works closely with a wide range of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to establish and execute highly effective business & corporate development strategies.

To learn more, please visit: www.goilikos.com

About PHOENIX Clinical Research

Phoenix Clinical Research is a regional dynamic full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) established in Lebanon. Its objective is to cover the whole Middle East and North Africa region. From clinical operations to medical writing and biostatistics, Phoenix delivers top quality services driven by core values of Transparency, Quality, Commitment and Efficiency, building trust by appropriately sharing information and having open communications with stakeholders.

To learn more, please visit: https://phoenix-cr.com/