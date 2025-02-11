PAPHOS, Cyprus, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIKOS Consulting Group and Jordan Center for Pharmaceutical Research (JCPR) Announce Strategic Partnership to highlight significant advantages in designing and executing BE/BA studies in Jordan and advancing innovative clinical research across the country

Aims of the Partnership:

Introduce the advantages of conducting BA/BE clinical studies in Jordan .

. Expand Patient access to promising new therapies.

As the timelines for developing new therapies or technologies grow longer and the competitive landscape becomes increasingly high-risk, exploring emerging regions offering high quality, digestible cost and effective recruitment is essential. For the generics industry, numerous cross-regional challenges have also emerged: evolving regulatory requirements, data standardization, and cost pressures.

"With increasing global pressures on the generics industry, from regulatory shifts to rising development costs, it's critical to explore innovative and reliable solutions," said Mr. Elias Sayias, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS. "Jordan's strategic position, combined with JCPR's extensive expertise, offer a compelling value proposition for Sponsors navigating the challenges of modern drug development. Our goal is to support bridging cultural, regulatory, and operational gaps to deliver cost-effective, high-quality outcomes."

JCPR, a hub of excellence in generics research with decades of experience offers generics manufacturers a turnkey solution to overcome development bottlenecks and operational complexities. The center specializes in navigating regulatory frameworks, ensuring data standardization, and providing unmatched recruitment capabilities across the region.

JCPR is the 1st established and accredited Clinical Research Organization (CRO) located in Amman-Jordan. It has been accredited by the JFDA, GCC, EMA, and trusted across the MENA USA, Asia and North African regions.

"Jordan Center for Pharmaceutical Research (JCPR) has been a cornerstone of clinical research excellence in the MENA region for over two decades. As a leading institution in BA/BE studies for the generics industry, JCPR is proud to be EMA-inspected and accredited by numerous regulatory bodies. We are also delighted to have expanded our footprint to Europe and to strongly establishing ourselves in the fields of first-in-human studies, medical device testing, and clinical trials. Our services now support partners worldwide, including taking the first steps toward entering the U.S. market. With a steadfast commitment to high-quality, regulatory-compliant research, innovation, and precision, JCPR continues to be a trusted partner in advancing safe and effective medicines & Medical devices." said Eng. Tareq T. Arafat, Head of Business Development of JCPR.

About ILIKOS Consulting Group

ILIKOS Consulting Group offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized services to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and lifescience companies. Its specialty lies in developing and executing highly effective commercial & business development strategies while addressing challenges such as: cost, quality, consistency and alignment with market dynamics.

To learn more, visit: www.goilikos.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Elias Sayias, BSc. CCRA

Founder & CEO

Email: esayias@goilikos.com

About Jordan Center for Pharmaceutical Research (JCPR)

JCPR is a leading pharmaceutical research center in Jordan with a strong focus on clinical trial execution, regulatory compliance, and innovation. The center provides Sponsors with access to advanced medical expertise, recognized operational expertise, and reliable Patient recruitment solutions across the region.

JCPR has executed over 900 completed bioequivalence studies:

From regulatory affairs and protocol design to PK and statistical analysis using SAS and Winnonlin, covering every aspect of clinical study design and conduct.

Fast timelines—achieving JFDA approval within two weeks from contract signature, with dosing initiated within ten days of JFDA approval.

Two state-of-the-art clinical sites equipped with over 120 beds, backed by advanced bioanalytical facilities with LCMS-MS platforms ensuring precision and reliability.

For more information, visit: www.jcpr-jo.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Eng. Tareq Arafat

Business Development Manager

Email: Tareq.arafat@jcpr-jo.com