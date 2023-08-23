ila Selects Unified Yardi Solution to Enhance Build to Rent Operations

UK-based real estate operator prepares for growth with a cloud-based property management platform

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ila, (I Live Around), one of the fastest-growing build to rent (BTR) operators, has chosen Yardi's residential suite to help drive its new BTR community with a branded marketing website and mobile app to streamline leasing, automate processes and eliminate inefficiencies.

ila, (I Live Around), one of the fastest-growing build to rent (BTR) operators, has chosen Yardi’s residential suite to help drive its new BTR community. (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Yardi's property management and accounting platform will help ila streamline BTR processes, win back time and enhance customer service through a branded mobile app, powered through RentCafe®. With improved operational tools, the company can tackle move-ins more efficiently, ease pressure on staff regarding application periods and lease-up properties faster. The solution will also help to simplify maintenance and inspection procedures, automate payment processes, as well as unify financial accounting and reporting.

"After assessing several providers, we found that Yardi stood out as the most suitable option, offering everything we required," said Steven McCarthy, managing director for ila. "The end-to-end platform will help us showcase our properties, save time on manual tasks and allow us to focus on our residents and providing a great tenant experience."

"We're delighted to work with ila and help with its growth plan within the UK build to rent market," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi®. "Our technology is designed for real estate and will help ila streamline operations and provide scalability for the company as it continues to grow within the UK."

About ila

ila (I Live Around) is part of Ridgeback Group, a UK focused fully integrated real estate investor, developer and operator with a build to rent residential portfolio of over 4,000 homes. It celebrates all that's great and good about rental living, offering flexible plans that grow with its residents (and their families). ila is delivering communities in Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Salford and Sheffield. For more information, please visit ilivearound.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191476/Yardi_ila.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

