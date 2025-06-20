iFLYTEK Showcases AI-Powered Product Ecosystem at MWC Shanghai 2025, Marking Continued Global Expansion

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its appearances at GITEX Dubai in October 2024, MWC Barcelona in March 2025, and GITEX Asia in April, iFLYTEK, China's leading intelligent speech and AI company, continues its global outreach by unveiling a comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered products and solutions at MWC Shanghai 2025. As one of the most influential tech exhibitions in Asia's connected ecosystem, MWC Shanghai provides a pivotal platform for iFLYTEK to demonstrate its technological advancements and strategic alignment with global digital transformation.

iMAGE1

At the core of iFLYTEK's exhibition is its comprehensive suite of multilingual communication solutions offered in multiple formats. A highlight is the new generation iFLYTEK Dual-Screen Translator 2.0, scheduled for global release in August. Engineered with industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and powered by iFLYTEK's proprietary Spark real-time voice interpretation model, the device ensures exceptional translation accuracy, even in high-noise settings. Supporting live interpretation in 42 languages and image translation in 34, it integrates a 16MP high-resolution camera for instant visual recognition, making it especially suited for multilingual conferences or business presentations.

As cross-border communication intensifies across regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East—home to emerging event hubs such as Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, the iFLYREC Multilingual Simultaneous Interpreting System, also exhibited in the event, provides event organizers a reliable solution that ensures smooth and efficient communication in multilingual settings. The system enables real-time transcription, translation, and subtitles in 13 languages, including Chinese, English, Arabic, and Thai, while supporting both hybrid and remote multilingual interactions.

Other featured innovations include the iFLYTEK Offline Voice Recorder S8, the Spark LLM-powered edition of the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder 702, and the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2—an advanced AI-assisted digital notepad that supports transcription in 15 languages and translation in ten. The AINOTE Air 2 has gained strong traction in markets across Asia and the Middle East, establishing itself as a standout product in multilingual productivity solutions.

As the digital landscape in regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East evolves rapidly, businesses in these regions require robust, secure, and flexible AI solutions that can seamlessly integrate into their operations. This explains the popularity of iFLYTEK's Spark LLM All-in-One solution during the event. The solution offers a fully autonomous, secure, and scalable AI system, making it an ideal option for businesses that need some plug-and-play system combining pre-optimized hardware and software for instant deployment in office environments.

Through its participation at MWC Shanghai, iFLYTEK reinforces its commitment to AI-powered innovation and the continued expansion of its global footprint. Building on its core strengths in intelligent voice and foundational AI technologies, the brand sets to develop more industry-tailored AI solutions. With a focus on scalability and cross-sector integration, iFLYTEK will continue to introduce an expanded portfolio of products, supporting the evolving needs of international markets and deepening its role as a trusted technology partner worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/index.html .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715722/iMAGE1.jpg