iFLYTEK Smart Translator: Revolutionizing Global Communication with AI Innovation

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At GITEX Global 2024, iFLYTEK unveiled its cutting-edge Smart Translator for the first time in the Middle East. As a leader in artificial intelligence-powered translation solutions, iFLYTEK's Smart Translator has been recognized globally for its innovative design and advanced functionality, serving as the official translation tool at major international forums such as the Boao Forum for• Asia and the World Intelligence Congress. With its debut in Dubai, the device is set to revolutionize communication across the region, offering seamless, real-time translation for business professionals, travelers, and beyond.

With its versatile features, iFLYTEK Smart Translator offers a seamless and real-time translation experience, breaking down language barriers and enabling natural conversations with individuals across diverse linguistic backgrounds. Boasting 60 voice language translations, 50 photo language translations, and 18 offline language pairs, this device ensures a smooth communication experience in over 200 countries, supported by a robust battery that provides 2 years of free connectivity.

The iFLYTEK Smart Translator, available in a sleek black finish, features a 5.05-inch display, 2GB+16GB storage, a u-shaped quad-microphone array with noise-canceling technology, and a 5-megapixel camera for image translations. Weighing a mere 130 grams, this portable device houses a 2000mAh battery and supports various connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, eSIM, and Nano SIM card, ensuring seamless communication on the go.

From facilitating international business meetings to assisting travelers in navigating language barriers and cultural nuances, the iFLYTEK Smart Translator serves as a versatile tool that enhances communication and fosters meaningful connections worldwide. By offering instant translations, aiding pronunciation improvement, and promoting cultural understanding, iFLYTEK empowers users in language learning and cross-border communication.

iFLYTEK also introduced the AINOTE Air 2, an AI-powered smart notepad designed for efficiency and productivity. Key features include real-time voice-to-text conversion, multi-language translation, and the ability to take handwritten notes while recording meetings — capabilities aimed at streamlining workflows and improving accuracy in business environments. The AINOTE Air 2's long battery life and lightweight design allow users to work efficiently and comfortably, whether in the office or on the go.

Established in 1999, iFLYTEK remains a prominent player in intelligent speech and AI technology, driving innovation with a vision to create a better world through artificial intelligence. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since 2008 (stock code: 002230), iFLYTEK continues to lead the way in AI advancements, setting new standards in global communication and connectivity while redefining the landscape of intelligent translation devices. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, iFLYTEK Smart Translator stands at the forefront of reshaping global communication and fostering meaningful connections across borders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537015/image_5028817_35564623.jpg