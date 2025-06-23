ICEYE to deliver space-based ISR capability to the Royal Netherlands Air Force

Royal Netherlands Air Force partners with ICEYE to establish sovereign, space-based ISR capability.

HELSINKI, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the European space and defense technology company, and global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for high-resolution Earth observation and persistent monitoring, has been selected to provide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF). This agreement marks a significant advancement in the Netherlands' space-based defense capabilities and its commitment to strengthening national security through sovereign ISR assets.

Under the agreement with the Royal Netherlands Air Force, ICEYE will deliver a full suite of ISR solutions to the RNLAF, including four 25cm resolution SAR satellites, a local ground segment and antenna, and a mobile ground segment featuring an autonomous, AI-driven imagery intelligence hub. The contract also includes the sale of satellite data from ICEYE's existing constellation.

This collaboration lays the groundwork for the first operational Dutch military satellite mission and was realized in a record timeframe - just four months from contract signing to the delivery of the first system component. The rapid delivery underscores ICEYE's unique ability to offer sovereign ISR capabilities on an accelerated timeline, aligning with the Netherlands' defense and space strategies.

By selecting ICEYE, the RNLAF and the Netherlands Ministry of Defence have been able to significantly accelerate the implementation of their national defense and space strategies, which call for sovereign and independent ISR capabilities. Additionally, ICEYE will deepen its collaboration with the Netherlands and its local industry, strengthening and leveraging the local high-tech space and defense industry, as well as related capabilities in the region.

"This agreement is a step in European rearmament efforts for securing the defense of European nations. ICEYE is proud to provide the Netherlands with a sovereign and independent satellite ISR capability with the country's first operational military satellite mission. By delivering this system at an unprecedented speed, ICEYE is ensuring that the Netherlands has access to objective, reliable, and actionable intelligence. As a European provider, ICEYE is ideally positioned to provide European nations with a common and capable asset for space-based ISR activities," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

"We are pleased to partner with ICEYE to develop the Royal Netherlands Air Force's space-based defense capabilities. This collaboration positions the Netherlands at the forefront of European countries investing in this cutting-edge technology. Additionally, this recognizes the critical role of the space domain in national defense and underscores the Netherlands' commitment to securing its interests in this vital new frontier of defense," said Lieutenant General André Steur, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

ICEYE's European, sovereign, non-ITAR technology enables the rapid delivery of ISR capabilities to its customers. The ICEYE system is also engineered to enable sharing capacity and cross-tasking with other nations, if desired, to optimize the use of the combined fleets and enhance the collective space defense capabilities of European and allied nations.

