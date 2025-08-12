ICEYE expands its SAR imaging capabilities with the launch of Scan Wide mode

With this launch, ICEYE increases its wide area coverage offering to up to 60,000 km² in a single image, providing enhanced Maritime Domain Awareness and strategic ISR capabilities.

HELSINKI, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations, announces the launch of its newest imaging mode, Scan Wide. This latest addition to ICEYE's suite of SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) imaging products offers customers the largest scene size available in its portfolio to date: with Scan Wide, customers can now image an area of 60,000 km² with a single scene. Scan Wide also supports multi-frame tasking, enabling customers to capture 120,000 km² in a single acquisition. This large scene size is particularly useful for maritime applications such as dark vessel search and oil spill monitoring.

ICEYE SAR Scan Wide image of the Suez Canal.

Scan Wide extends ICEYE's uniquely differentiated imaging capabilities, enabled by its phased array imaging technology. ICEYE is the only NewSpace company providing a comprehensive range of imaging modes, from 25 cm resolution Dwell and Spot modes with a 5 km x 5 km footprint to the 27 m resolution Scan Wide mode with a 200 km x 300 km footprint, with multiple resolution and scene size combinations between these extremes.

With ICEYE's rich product capabilities, customers can use Scan Wide to conduct large-area intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). For instance, Scan Wide can help analysts identify suspicious activity like illicit ship-to-ship transshipment or vessels that have disabled their Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) to mask illegal activity. Once these threats are identified with Scan Wide, users can deploy ICEYE's 25 cm and 50 cm modes like Dwell Precise and Spot Fine to better characterize the activity. Beyond defense applications, the Scan Wide footprint and resolution are well-suited for applications such as oil spill detection and monitoring. Scan Wide is supported on all satellites in the rapidly-growing ICEYE fleet. The combination of ICEYE's proliferated constellation and diverse imaging modes is unequaled in the industry.

"By adding Scan Wide to our imaging portfolio, we enable users to 'zoom out' to search wide areas, and then 'zoom in' for high-resolution collections of targets of interest, tipping and cueing all within the same, seamless user experience," said John Cartwright, ICEYE's SVP of Product for Data. "ICEYE is unique among operators of its class in this extraordinary flexibility. We will continue to take advantage of our satellite technology to innovate new products that help our customers answer questions faster and more reliably, providing a powerful information advantage."

ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, delivering unlimited global access and the highest frequency revisits on the market. ICEYE SAR satellites provide 25 cm ground resolution, enabling accurate object detection and situational awareness in all weather and light conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 54 SAR satellites into orbit for ICEYE's and its customers' use. The release of the Scan Wide product demonstrates ICEYE's ongoing leadership in expanding the frontier of imaging capabilities for NewSpace missions.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, the UAE, Greece, and the US. We have close to 900 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

