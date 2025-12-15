ICEYE Flood Solutions will provide full flood extent analysis throughout the entire flood cycle

HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to boost climate resilience and protect the environment, Severn Trent is working with satellite technology leader ICEYE to enhance flood and wastewater management capabilities across its network in the Midlands.

Severn Trent and ICEYE Pioneer Satellite-Based Flood and Wastewater Monitoring in the UK.

Severn Trent, one of the UK's largest water utility companies serving over 8 million customers, is leveraging ICEYE's Flood Insights Solution, powered by cutting-edge Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, to monitor inundation to its wastewater assets. This collaboration supports Severn Trent's commitment to meeting stringent Environment Agency regulatory requirements while improving transparency, operational response, and public trust.

"This is a transformational step forward for us," said Richard Walwyn, Head of Asset Intelligence and Innovation at Severn Trent. "ICEYE's satellite technology gives us a clear view of what's happened on the ground during extreme weather despite cloud coverage. Having a better understanding of how inundation affects our assets enables us to plan interventions and optimise how our network performs to minimise impacts for our customers and the environment."

Severn Trent is the first UK water utility to adopt ICEYE's SAR satellite technology, marking a significant shift in how the industry tackles flooding and storm-related disruptions. The relationship began by assessing how past floods impacted critical infrastructure in Shrewsbury, one of England's most flood-prone towns due to the River Severn, and is now expanding access across the company's full service area.

Following severe weather, ICEYE's satellite data enables Severn Trent to rapidly assess flood extent and depth. By integrating ICEYE's data into its existing GIS and applying data science to analyse its sensor readings, Severn Trent is able to get a better understanding of the impact of river flooding on its waste network. Severn Trent uses this capability to improve incident transparency and identify preventative measures to mitigate inundation and its impact on wastewater management services.

"With the pressure on water companies to act faster and communicate better during climate events, our flood data gives Severn Trent the clarity it needs to protect its customers, serving as a source of storm impact data. We're proud to support utility companies and water management organisations around the world, setting the standard for innovation and responsibility," said Andy Read, Global Head of Government Solutions, ICEYE.

About Severn Trent

Listed on the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 100 Index, Severn Trent is one of the largest water companies in the United Kingdom, serving over 8 million people across the Midlands and Wales. Headquartered in Coventry, Severn Trent is responsible for water supply management and wastewater treatment, delivering high-quality services while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, innovation, and community investment. Achieving the highest possible four-star rating Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA) from the UK Environment Agency for an unprecedented six consecutive years illustrates their dedication to protecting the environment for future generations through smart infrastructure and sustainable practices.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, United States, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, and Greece. We have more than 800 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

