ICEYE Dark Vessel Detection Now Globally Available for Government Organizations

"Dark Vessel Detection offered by ICEYE is built for governments around the world for improving the maritime safety of their regions," said Steve Young , Vice President, Business Development and Sales, ICEYE. "This unique solution enables authorities to take action based on reliable information. Data users can improve their enforcement activities against illegal transshipments of goods, help them in addressing illegal fishing, and assist in curbing drug and human trafficking."

Vessels engaged in illegal activities can choose to turn off their AIS transponders to avoid detection from authorities. ICEYE's Dark Vessel Detection service's core is built on the company's own radar imaging satellite constellation data, which provides a reliable source of information at all times of the day and in all weather conditions. ICEYE's customers have access to both location information and radar satellite images of all detectable vessels - even when they do not have their AIS transponders turned on.

"Together with our partners, ICEYE has developed a unique dark vessel detection capability for solving far-reaching maritime safety issues," said Pekka Laurila, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, ICEYE. "Our roadmap to achieve near-real time delivery capabilities for dark vessel data, on a global basis, is very short. With the introduction of our current standardized data format, actionable information is available already today."

ICEYE is building and operating its own commercial constellation of radar imaging satellites, with SAR data already available to customers. ICEYE empowers others to make better decisions in governmental and commercial industries by providing access to timely and reliable SAR satellite imagery. The company is tackling the current crucial lack of actionable information with world-first aerospace capabilities and a New Space approach. ICEYE's radar satellite imaging service, designed to deliver coverage every few hours, both day and night, helps clients resolve challenges in sectors such as maritime, disaster management, insurance, and finance. For more information, please visit: www.iceye.com

