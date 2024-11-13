ICANN and Smart Africa Collaborate to Boost Internet Governance Across Africa

ISTANBUL, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smart Africa, marking a pivotal step to enhance Internet governance capacity development across Africa. Smart Africa is an alliance of African countries, international organizations, and global private sector players tasked with advancing Africa's digital agenda. Through this collaboration, ICANN and Smart Africa aim to drive digital transformation by leveraging each organization's expertise and resources.

Sally Costerton, Interim President and CEO of ICANN, alongside Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa, at the #ICANN81 Annual General Meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The MoU outlines a joint commitment to foster a stable, secure, and inclusive Internet in Africa, establishing a foundation for long-term collaboration between ICANN and Smart Africa. Under this MoU, the two organizations, along with their close cooperation within the Coalition for Digital Africa, will:

Organize capacity development events and training workshops to empower African stakeholders.

Host community outreach and engagement activities to raise awareness on key topics within Internet governance, where the missions of ICANN and Smart Africa intersect.

Increase African stakeholders' participation in regional Internet governance discussions.

"This collaboration with Smart Africa exemplifies ICANN's commitment to ensuring that every community has the resources and knowledge to shape their digital future," said Sally Costerton, Interim President and CEO of ICANN. "Together, we are building a stronger, more secure Internet infrastructure that will help bring more Africans online, empowering communities and fostering economic growth across the continent."

"The Internet is fundamental to Africa's digital transformation, and this partnership with ICANN demonstrates our commitment to building a more secure, stable, and inclusive digital future for the continent. This MoU marks a strategic step in strengthening Africa's Internet governance capabilities. Through this collaboration, we are equipping African stakeholders with the knowledge and resources needed to shape the future of the Internet," stated Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa.

In addition, ICANN and Smart Africa are collaborating on an initiative within the Coalition for Digital Africa, focusing on tailored capacity development programs for governments and lawmakers. This effort will support African stakeholders in deepening their understanding of the Internet's technical functions, enhancing their contributions to global Internet governance. It also aligns with the Coalition for Digital Africa's mission, initiated by ICANN, to bring more Africans online through secure, resilient Internet infrastructure. Visit www.coalitionfordigitalafrica.africa for more details.

About Smart Africa

Smart Africa is an alliance of African countries, international organizations, and global private sector players tasked with advancing Africa's digital agenda. Empowered by a bold and innovative commitment from African Heads of State, the alliance aims to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and the use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, Smart Africa brings together member states to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market. Launched in 2013 by seven African Heads of State, the alliance now has 39 member countries, representing over 1 billion people and over 50 private sector members committed to the vision and advancement of Africa.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

