ICANN83 Policy Forum Set for Prague Amid Key Milestones

PRAGUE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is pleased to announce that the ICANN83 Policy Forum will take place 9–12 June 2025 in Prague, Czech Republic. The meeting comes at a critical time in Internet governance, as the global Internet community prepares for the 20-year review of the World Summit on the Information Society outcomes (WSIS+20), a process that will assess progress on digital development goals and revisit how the Internet is governed, including the continued relevance of the multistakeholder model.

ICANN83 will bring together participants from governments, civil society, the private sector, and the technical community to work on important policy issues affecting the Domain Name System (DNS) and the Internet's unique identifier systems at the Prague Congress Center. Discussions will focus on technical coordination, the evolving DNS landscape, and critical topics such as Universal Acceptance, DNS Abuse, the New gTLD Program: Next Round, and the broader implications of digital policy decisions taking shape around the world.

"At a time when the Internet's future is being debated on global stages, ICANN83 is where practical solutions and policy come together," said Kurtis Lindqvist, ICANN President and CEO. "This meeting gives the community a chance to make real progress on the decisions that shape how the Internet functions and how people around the world access it."

This year's Policy Forum also emphasizes broad participation for both seasoned stakeholders and new participants. The format is designed to support working sessions, cross-community dialogue, and open engagement, whether attendees are joining in person or remotely.

ICANN83 is being organized with the support of CZ.NIC, the registry operator for the .cz country code top-level domain and a longtime contributor to Internet policy and infrastructure development in the region.

"We're pleased to welcome the ICANN community back to Prague, and to support the ongoing work that keeps the Internet stable, secure, and globally connected," said Ondřej Filip, CEO of CZ.NIC. "We value the chance to contribute to the conversations shaping the Internet's next chapter."

ICANN Public Meetings are free and open to anyone interested in the coordination of the Internet's unique identifiers. Registration for in-person participation is open through 8 June 2025, and remote participation is also available.

Visit the ICANN83 website for more information and to view the meeting schedule.

About ICANN

