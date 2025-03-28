Hyundai Motor Group Launches 'Pleos' Software Brand, Unveiling New SDV Technologies and Collaborations

The Group introduced its software brand Pleos and outlined plans for its software-centric 'Cloud Mobility' ecosystem at Pleos 25 developer conference

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today introduced its new mobility software brand 'Pleos' at its 'Pleos 25' developer conference in Seoul, also unveiling plans for collaboration with global partners to enhance in-vehicle app ecosystems.

The inaugural event marked a significant step toward the Group's evolution into a mobility tech company by sharing the development status of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and revealing plans for creating an in-vehicle app market and ecosystem based on its next-generation infotainment system.

Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor and Kia's Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division

"In the rapidly changing automotive industry, the Group has been dedicated to SDV development since 2023. Today, starting with Pleos 25, we are transforming into a company providing software-centered mobility experiences," said Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor and Kia's Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division.

"Our ultimate goal is to achieve Cloud Mobility, where all forms of mobility are connected through software on the cloud, and continuously evolve over time. Pleos serves to create a connected mobility experience expanding from a vehicle to fleets, hardware to software, and ultimately to the entire mobility infrastructure and cities."

Pleos is a mobility software platform that supports all devices in motion to move autonomously and be managed smartly. It connects transportation and infrastructure, including vehicles, to help users, businesses and cities establish a freer, more efficient mobility environment.

Pleos is a compound word combining the Greek word 'Pleo', meaning 'more', and 'OS' for 'Operating System'. It embodies the Group's commitment to evolving technology, adding user-centric value to the movement of people and objects to achieve increased freedom to move.

To achieve a software-centered mobility environment, the Group is advancing towards SDVs through innovations in electrical and electronic (E&E) architecture, alongside the development of the Group's own vehicle OS and Pleos Connect. These advancements enable vehicles to serve as efficient and flexible software platforms, strengthening connectivity between vehicles and infrastructure.

Through its software-defined everything (SDx) strategy, the Group plans to continuously connect all mobility solutions, services and devices, allowing everyone to universally enjoy the freedom to move.

