Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Mong-Koo Chung Inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

The organization annually honors people who have contributed greatly to automotive history with one of five types of awards, including: Hall of Fame Induction, Industry Leader, Distinguished Service Citation, Mobility Innovator, and Young Leadership & Excellence Award.

"Induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who have created, shaped, and changed the mobility market. These individuals have exceeded in a way that stands out from their peers - they are responsible for a step change in innovation, business operations, and impact on consumers and the public," Hall of Fame President Sarah Cook said.

The Hall of Fame Induction is recognized as the most prestigious and honorable award in the industry. Past inductees have included: Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, American inventor Thomas Edison, founder of Mercedes-Benz Karl Benz, founder of Honda Motor Company Soichiro Honda, and Toyota Motor Corporation founder Kiichiro Toyoda.

Previously, the Automotive Hall of Fame honored Chung with its Distinguished Service Citation Award in 2001.

According to the Automotive Hall of Fame, Chairman Chung has been credited with the success of Hyundai Motor Group. Chung's legacy is on par with other legends of the industry who have launched and guided automotive firms to global growth and renown. Through Chung's leadership, Hyundai Motor became Korea's largest automaker and Hyundai Motor Group became the world's fifth-largest automotive group.

To find out more on Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung's Induction into Automotive Hall of Fame, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087126/HMG_Chairman_Mong_Koo_Chung.jpg

